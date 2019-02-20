Watch people DRAG AROUND CARS by hand to make way for fire truck

A dramatic video shot near St. Petersburg shows dozens of people rush towards poorly parked cars to drag them away from the path of a fire truck rushing to respond to a fire at a residential building nearby.

The short clip was shot on Monday in Kudrovo, a satellite-town located just east of the former capital of Imperial Russia. Taken from a nearby apartment, it shows the blaze billowing out of the windows of an apartment block and a fire truck trying to make its way towards it. The path, however, is blocked by two vehicles, which local people rush to move by hand.

The fire at the residential building luckily resulted in no deaths, although an elderly woman and a child were sent to the hospital with smoke inhalation, according to local media. Twenty people were temporary left without a home.

