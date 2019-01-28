Heist of the year: Moment $182k painting stolen in front of dozens of visitors caught on CCTV

Footage which shows a painting by renowned Russian landscape artist Arkhip Kuindzhi being taken from Moscow’s Tretyakov Gallery has emerged as police arrested a suspect.

Police identified him as a 31-year-old male with a criminal record. The man is alleged to have taken the picture from a wall in front of gallery visitors. Witnesses said that his actions were so casual that they mistook him for a museum worker. The artwork was later found at a construction site near Moscow, according to police.

