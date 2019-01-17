HomeRussia News

Powerful blast at Russian chemical plant caught on VIDEO

Published time: 17 Jan, 2019 11:21
A powerful explosion has rocked a chemical plant near St. Petersburg. The blast leveled the two-story building and injured five workers.

Russia’s Investigative Committee released a video of the incident, which occurred at a concrete admixtures producing plant on Wednesday. The blast turned out to be massive indeed, yet luckily no one was killed.

Footage shows the small building on fire moments before the blast. A group of workers and a small tractor remained right in front of it despite the blaze. The explosion was preceded by a thick cloud of smoke being emitted from the building.

Luckily, the plume looked scary enough to send the workers running for their lives and the tractor’s driver accelerating hard to escape. Yet, five people were caught by the blast, which threw them to the ground. All of them were injured by the building’s debris.

The video indicates that the blast leveled at least a half of the building, leaving only a fiery foundation. According to the Investigative Committee, the blast was likely caused by negligence during repair works – a spark from an angle grinder got onto the admixtures storage and they caught fire.

