Powerful blast at Russian chemical plant caught on VIDEO

A powerful explosion has rocked a chemical plant near St. Petersburg. The blast leveled the two-story building and injured five workers.

Russia’s Investigative Committee released a video of the incident, which occurred at a concrete admixtures producing plant on Wednesday. The blast turned out to be massive indeed, yet luckily no one was killed.

Пожар на заводе в г. Кингисеппе сняли камеры наблюдения.



По факту травмирования пятерых рабочих возбуждено уголовное дело. В помещении завода ООО «Полипласт-Северо-Запад» в ходе работ с использованием «болгарки» произошло возгорание готового продукта - суперпластификатора pic.twitter.com/jBXNcJEa6f — Следственный комитет (@sledcom_rf) 17 января 2019 г.

Footage shows the small building on fire moments before the blast. A group of workers and a small tractor remained right in front of it despite the blaze. The explosion was preceded by a thick cloud of smoke being emitted from the building.

Luckily, the plume looked scary enough to send the workers running for their lives and the tractor’s driver accelerating hard to escape. Yet, five people were caught by the blast, which threw them to the ground. All of them were injured by the building’s debris.

The video indicates that the blast leveled at least a half of the building, leaving only a fiery foundation. According to the Investigative Committee, the blast was likely caused by negligence during repair works – a spark from an angle grinder got onto the admixtures storage and they caught fire.

