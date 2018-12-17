Siberian carousel: Man in underwear holds on tight as excavator spins him around in -37°C (VIDEO)

There are a lot of things you might expect to see in -37°C temperatures in Siberia, but a man in his underwear riding the bucket of an excavator before being doused in ice water probably isn't one of them. Still, it happened.

A video posted online shows the practically naked daredevil hold onto the excavator bucket as it raises into the air and begins spinning him around in a dizzying loop to the backdrop of a techno beat – much to the delight of the villagers who gathered to cheer him on.

Once the weird stunt was completed, the daredevil – identified as mine overseer Alexander Shish – calls over a man with cold water, inviting him to pour it over his head.

The strange spectacle was part of the ‘Open Winter Siberiade’ strongman event on December 8. “The festival was a big success and the Siberian freeze (minus 37 degrees Celsius) had no effect on the mood of the town’s residents,” the Sibzoloto gold company, which published the video, said on its YouTube channel.

Around 50 contestants took part in the event, competing in categories including powerlifting and arm wrestling.

