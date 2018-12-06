‘Hanged’ child mannequins at shop front baffle Russians (PHOTO)

A photo, showing child mannequins hanging from a shop’s front in the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk, has caused a stir on social media, with some users deeming such “marketing” as extremely inappropriate.

The picture, showing a bizarre installation at the front of a small clothing shop in Krasnoyarsk, went viral this week. The photo shows four mannequins, dressed in winter clothes hanging from the shop’s front above an arch made of balloons.

Some Russians decried the “marketing” as inappropriate, arguing that it invoked strong associations with an execution by hanging.

Боги маркетинга из Красноярска повесили детские манекены для украшения магазина.



Ждем фото в темноте pic.twitter.com/qyVVsuZ9U8 — URA.RU (@ura_ru) 5 декабря 2018 г.

“The marketing stunt might have worked, yet I won’t go into that shop,” one user said.

Since the shop lacks any signboard, some users suggested that the strange display was actually a witty DIY way to show what the shop was selling. Others, however, suggested that the mannequins were simply affixed high to prevent them from being snatched by thieves.

READ MORE: Rubber doll or wax figure? New idea to ‘replace’ Lenin’s body in mausoleum sparks communist outrage

Some users posed much more serious questions, wondering why the mannequins were bare-footed, since it’s surely not a way to roll in Krasnoyarsk. The temperatures there currently reach well below zero, plunging to a whopping -30 degrees Celsius at night.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!