Rammstein frontman stuns Moscow crowds with BDSM gimp escort (VIDEO)

German band Rammstein are known for outrageous stunts and a proclivity for exploring sexuality. So attendees at frontman Till Lindemann’s book signing needn’t have been surprised when he arrived with a woman in a full gimp suit.

Lindemann caused more than few gasps and shocked expressions in Moscow on Tuesday when he used a girl dressed in a bondage suit to make his grand entrance at the book signing.

Giddy fans were excited to get a glimpse of the outlandish German rock star, who is currently touring his live show ‘Messer’ around the globe.

The gimp, a sexual fetishist who likes to be dominated and typically dresses in a leather or rubber body suit complete with mask, zips, and chains, was kind enough to snap pictures with Lindemann’s fans.

Before equality activists cry foul, Rammstein have reversed roles and themselves been tied up and led on leashes in the video for their song 'Mein Teil,' which was based on the infamous Armin Meiwes cannibalism case in which he killed and ate his willing victim whom he had found on the internet.

Masters of marketing, Rammstein previously offered a special edition of their box set ‘Liebe ist für alle da,’ that came with six dildos.

Lindemann and Rammstein, along with the likes of Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie are the current torchbearers of shock rock in the 21st century and, judging by Lindemann’s latest book signing, the stunts show no signs of abating.

