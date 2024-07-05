Silk Way Rally revs up in Siberia

The international Silk Way Rally kicked off in Russia on Friday, with participants from 13 countries competing in one of the world’s most spectacular and challenging races.

The grand opening ceremony of the legendary off-road race, which celebrates its 15th anniversary this year, took place in the Siberian city of Tomsk.

This year’s marathon features one of the most challenging and exciting routes in the Silk Way Rally’s history, traversing diverse terrain, from the taiga and mountain passes to permafrost regions and scorching deserts.

The race route is over 5,200 kilometers long (just over 3,200 miles), of which nearly 3,000 km are high-speed stretches.

A total of 106 crews from 13 countries have been registered to participate in the rally. The competition program includes races featuring off-road vehicles and trucks, as well as motorcycles and quad bikes.

In the SUV and trucks category, more than 100 pilots will compete, representing Russia, Belarus, China, Mongolia and Turkmenistan.

This year’s international race will also include the second and third stages of the Russian Cross-Country Rally Championships by the International Motorcycling Federation, which taking place between July 2 and 9.



“I have no doubt that the 2024 Silk Way Rally will become a major event in the global sports calendar, and that it will promote international humanitarian cooperation and help strengthen business and personal contacts,” Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a message to the participants and guests of the event, and published on the Kremlin’s website.

Since 2009, participants in the annual rally have covered over 60,000 kilometers, exploring the most breathtaking and remote areas of Eurasia. The Silk Way race has earned a reputation as one of the most challenging sporting events globally, where competitors overcome difficulties together in an atmosphere of camaraderie and mutual support. Millions of viewers follow the event around the world.

Competitors in this year’s race will cross the finish line in Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia, on July 15.