Sanctions preventing Kanye West concert in Moscow – promoter

American rapper Kanye West, known as Ye, will not perform in Russia, TCI concert agency founder Eduard Ratnikov has told media outlet Podyem, explaining that to do so could jeopardize the artist’s career.

The Grammy Award-winning performer risks completely losing Western markets, according to Ratnikov, who stressed that expectations of a concert in Moscow during his visit are unrealistic.

The comments came two days after video spread on social media showing a man in a white jumpsuit resembling the rapper entering the Four Seasons hotel in the center of the Russian capital. Another video appeared to show him and his entourage inside a pedestrian underpass near Red Square.

Local media later reported that the primary reason for Ye’s visit was a birthday celebration for Russian designer Gosha Rubchinskiy, whom West appointed as the new creative director for his Yeezy brand in December 2023.

“The officials that I contacted after Kanye announced that he would tour Russia and Africa are afraid of any association with such a move,” Ratnikov told the outlet, providing no details about where and when such an announcement was made.

According to the promoter, the artist could easily come to Russia on a private visit “either for money or leisure,” but an actual performance in the country is impossible.

“According to my information, no one even discussed anything like this with Luzhniki (stadium); neither in May, nor in June or now. Speculations look like fake news from some eccentric people seeking hype,” Ratnikov said.

In May, local media reports emerged that Ye was planning to celebrate his 47th birthday with a concert in Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium the following month, but failed to reach an agreement with event organizers. At the time, Ratnikov told Izvestia that rumors of the summer concert were “fake,” but confirmed that talks took place in April. The entrepreneur claimed the negotiations fell through after the rapper asked for a whopping $5 million for the performance.