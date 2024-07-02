icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Orban pitches ‘quick ceasefire’ to Zelensky: Russia-Ukraine conflict
Ukraine responds to EU nation’s ceasefire proposal
2 Jul, 2024 16:32
HomeEntertainment

Sanctions preventing Kanye West concert in Moscow – promoter

The rapper’s unexpected appearance in the Russian capital over the weekend sparked rumors about a possible show
Sanctions preventing Kanye West concert in Moscow – promoter
American rapper Ye (formerly known as Kanye West). © Getty Images / Matthias Nareyek / Stringer

Top stories

American rapper Kanye West, known as Ye, will not perform in Russia, TCI concert agency founder Eduard Ratnikov has told media outlet Podyem, explaining that to do so could jeopardize the artist’s career.

The Grammy Award-winning performer risks completely losing Western markets, according to Ratnikov, who stressed that expectations of a concert in Moscow during his visit are unrealistic.

The comments came two days after video spread on social media showing a man in a white jumpsuit resembling the rapper entering the Four Seasons hotel in the center of the Russian capital. Another video appeared to show him and his entourage inside a pedestrian underpass near Red Square.

Local media later reported that the primary reason for Ye’s visit was a birthday celebration for Russian designer Gosha Rubchinskiy, whom West appointed as the new creative director for his Yeezy brand in December 2023.

Kanye West arrives in Moscow (VIDEOS) READ MORE: Kanye West arrives in Moscow (VIDEOS)

“The officials that I contacted after Kanye announced that he would tour Russia and Africa are afraid of any association with such a move,” Ratnikov told the outlet, providing no details about where and when such an announcement was made.

According to the promoter, the artist could easily come to Russia on a private visit “either for money or leisure,” but an actual performance in the country is impossible.

“According to my information, no one even discussed anything like this with Luzhniki (stadium); neither in May, nor in June or now. Speculations look like fake news from some eccentric people seeking hype,” Ratnikov said.

In May, local media reports emerged that Ye was planning to celebrate his 47th birthday with a concert in Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium the following month, but failed to reach an agreement with event organizers. At the time, Ratnikov told Izvestia that rumors of the summer concert were “fake,” but confirmed that talks took place in April. The entrepreneur claimed the negotiations fell through after the rapper asked for a whopping $5 million for the performance.

Top stories

RT Features

Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from?
Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from? FEATURE
‘The journey isn’t over’: A reformist won the first round, but who will become president of Iran?
‘The journey isn’t over’: A reformist won the first round, but who will become president of Iran? FEATURE
Bastion of Juche: How North Korea’s ruling party and dynasty has managed to stay in power for decades
Bastion of Juche: How North Korea’s ruling party and dynasty has managed to stay in power for decades FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Biden’s struggle: A nation’s concern
0:00
25:26
The southern US border & Mexican elections
0:00
26:49
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies