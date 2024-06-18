icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Numerous countries refuse to sign Zelensky 'peace summit' communique: Russia-Ukraine conflict
Russia and North Korea to sign strategic partnership treaty
18 Jun, 2024
‘Blood on your dress’: Instagram users trash Adele over Russian couture

The pop star wore an outfit from the Valentin Yudashkin fashion house for a performance in Las Vegas
FILE PHOTO: Adele performing in Hyde Park, London, UK, July 02, 2022. © Getty Images / Gareth Cattermole

Social media users have hit out at pop star Adele after she wore a dress designed by Russian fashion house Valentin Yudashkin at a concert in Las Vegas.

The dress, which featured a full skirt and form-fitting bodice, overlaid with black chiffon and hand-embroidered with flowers, was created under the guidance of Galina Yudashkina, daughter of the revered late Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin.

The singer posted several pictures from the concert on her Instagram page within hours of the concert, earning compliments from many fans who described her as looking “gorgeous.”

However, the tone of the reaction changed after the Russian origin of the outfit was revealed. The comments section was flooded with hate-speech and threats as Adele was accused of supporting Russia in its “bloody, illegal and genocidal war on Ukraine.”

Several users claimed the dress was “covered in blood of Ukrainian children,” attacking the singer for her “poor” choice when she could have chosen “any designer in the world.”

“So next time up are you going to wear a Russian military uniform?” one user asked, referring to the late Yudashkin’s participation in designing uniforms for the Russian armed forces. Some Instagram users compared Adele’s choice of brand to wearing outfits by German designer Hugo Boss during World War 2.

The post had received roughly 7,000 comments at the time of writing – around two-thirds of which were derisory. A similar thing happened on the singer’s Twitter account, where she also posted footage from the concert. Adele has so far not commented on the reaction.

The Valentin Yudashkin fashion house praised the singer in a Telegram post, describing her collaboration as “a special day” for the company.

Fashion icon Valentin Yudashkin died of cancer at the age of 59 in May last year. He was a prominent figure in Russia, having dressed numerous leading public figures and pop icons.

Yudashkin also designed outfits for Russian Olympic athletes as well as the national football team. He had a hand in the development of uniforms for the Russian army, but later complained that the actual outfits worn by soldiers had undergone too many changes from his original vision.

The late designer’s fashion house owns a network of boutiques, and has taken part in numerous haute couture shows worldwide. Last month, Chinese actress Elaine Zhong donned a Valentin Yudashkin dress at the Cannes Film Festival.

