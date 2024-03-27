icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Mar, 2024 16:14
Microsoft wants to ban curvy females from video games

Developers have been urged to avoid negative gender stereotypes, according to updated guidelines
'Stellar Blade' Developed by Shift Up ©  Sony Interactive Entertainment

US tech giant Microsoft is discouraging using excessively curvy female characters in video games, according to updated guidelines issued by the company on Tuesday.

As part of its inclusivity initiative, Microsoft offered developers a list of questions to consider while working on their products to check whether they are reinforcing any negative gender stereotypes. The guide, dubbed ‘Product Inclusion Action: Help Customers Feel Seen’, includes various stereotypes that the gaming giant believes are best left out.

According to the guidance, game designers should check if they are unnecessarily introducing gender barriers and should make sure they create playable female characters that are equal in skill and ability to their male peers, and equip them with clothing and armor fitting to the tasks.

“Do they have exaggerated body proportions?” the guideline asks.

Female characters play a significant role in the gaming industry and have become fan favorites throughout the years. Various females, including Lara Croft, Bayonetta, and Ada Wong have played iconic roles in video games.

One of the most vivid examples of unrealistically looking female characters is Bayonetta, who is integrated into every facet of the eponymous fantasy action-adventure game. Stellar Blade, another game with a controversial design, has used a Korean model for its main character.

