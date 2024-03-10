icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Mar, 2024 11:47
HomeEntertainment

Artwork worth € 1.2 million stolen in Italy

Thieves absconded with nearly 50 gold sculptures and pieces of jewelry
Artwork worth € 1.2 million stolen in Italy
© AFP / Dino Capodiferro / Il Vittoriale degli Italiani

Top stories

Almost 20 statues and 30 pieces of jewelry worth €1.2 million ($1.3 million) have been stolen from an exhibition near Lake Garda, Italy, the Vittoriale degli Italiani estate, which hosted the display, told journalists.

The stolen works were designed and forged by one of the greatest Italian sculptors of the 20th century, Umberto Mastroianni, who is also known for his huge monuments; they were made between the 1950s and his death in 1998.

The massive heist occurred on Wednesday, two days before the closing of the exhibition, called “Like a warm, flowing gold,” which opened in late December. The investigations into the heist are ongoing.

Two men arrested over Banksy heist READ MORE: Two men arrested over Banksy heist

“Uomo/Donna” (Man/Woman), one of the art pieces, all of which were cast of pure gold, was later found inside the exhibition complex’s grounds, but the whereabouts of the other 48 pieces remain unknown, according to the estate spokesperson.

Giordano Bruno Guerri, the head of the estate, said “our alarm systems are very extensive and already of the highest level,” adding “we were evidently hit by a highly specialized gang.”

Commenting on the incident, Lorenzo Zichichi, president of the Centre for Studies of the Works of Umberto Mastroianni, said “these exceptional artefacts, true ‘wearable sculptures’, represent the most important testimony of the master’s gold production,” adding that a failed investigation could lead to the “inestimable loss” of almost the entire collection, which belonged to his relatives.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Top stories

RT Features

A frozen Eastern European conflict defrosts: Could this barely known region be the next Russia-NATO flashpoint?
A frozen Eastern European conflict defrosts: Could this barely known region be the next Russia-NATO flashpoint? FEATURE
‘Go to Israel, earn more, and die once’: Indian laborers willing to risk war and death to escape debt back home
‘Go to Israel, earn more, and die once’: Indian laborers willing to risk war and death to escape debt back home FEATURE
Africa’s secret weapon: Extracting this resource will help present the continent’s true potential to the world
Africa’s secret weapon: Extracting this resource will help present the continent’s true potential to the world FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Misguided development?
0:00
29:53
Raising the lid on the cauldron of snakes behind the world’s problems
0:00
26:54
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies