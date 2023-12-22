icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Dec, 2023 05:38
Gamers leak US military secrets again

‘War Thunder’ fans have exposed sensitive information about the M2A2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicle
FILE PHOTO: A Ukrainian soldier is seen near a Bradley Fighting vehicle, December 4, 2023 ©  Marek M. Berezowski / Anadolu via Getty Images

Online gaming enthusiasts have posted several pages from a manual for the US-built M2A2 AIFV to War Thunder forums as part of a heated discussion about the precise technical details of their favorite military tech.

At least two pages from the manual, detailing the commander’s hatch, as well as the turret and spall liner assemblies down to every bolt and nut, were leaked during discussions about the game developed by Gaijin Entertainment, a Budapest-based company with distinct Russian origins.

“There was a post containing classified or restricted information regarding Bradley on December 12th,” the company’s founder, Anton Yudintsev, confirmed in a statement provided to PC Gamer on Thursday. The moderators deleted the sensitive info “within minutes,” but not before several users had downloaded and shared it with the media.

While not classified as top secret, the technical manual in question contains export-controlled data which should only be accessible by the Pentagon and its contractors.

War Thunder is a free-to-play combat multiplayer game, which allows players to battle each other using historical and modern military hardware. Many of its fans are obsessed with accuracy and press the game’s designers to get every detail exactly right – often supporting their arguments with restricted materials.

This year alone, War Thunder fans spilled some classified beans on the AH-64D Apache Longbow helicopter, the F-117 Nighthawk, F-16 Fighting Falcon and the F-15E Strike Eagle. Previous disclosures involved France’s Leclerc and British Challenger-2 tanks, as well as Chinese DTC10-125 anti-armor shells. In total, over the years, gamers have shared classified and sensitive info on at least 14 separate occasions, according to Task & Purpose.

However, according to Yudintsev, “this particular leak” did not originate on War Thunder forums, but was floating around various platforms like Reddit and Discord since at least December 8. He claimed that the company is doing its best to swiftly crack down on leakers, claiming that “War Thunder forum is definitely one of the strictest on Earth in that regard.”

