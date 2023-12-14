icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian economy, sanctions & Ukraine conflict: Key takeaways from Putin’s marathon press conference
14 Dec, 2023 21:14
HomeGames & Culture

Lithuanian cinemas boycott new Hayao Miyazaki movie over ‘Russia links’ – media

The Baltic state’s theaters claimed that the film’s distribution company is tied to Moscow
Lithuanian cinemas boycott new Hayao Miyazaki movie over ‘Russia links’ – media
Hayao Miyazaki attends a press conference to announce his retirement in Tokyo, Japan, September 6, 2013 ©  AP / Jun Sato

Top stories

Every single cinema in Lithuania will boycott the latest anime film from legendary Japanese director Hayao Miyazaki over its distribution firm’s spurious links to Russia, Lithuanian news outlet LRT reported on Thursday.

The final film of Miyazaki’s six-decade career, ‘The Boy and the Heron’, was due to hit theaters in Lithuania before the end of the year, until the country’s cinema operators and theater distributors released a statement on Thursday announcing its cancellation.

Violinist quits to avoid playing Russian music – media
Read more
Violinist quits to avoid playing Russian music – media

According to the statement, the cinemas and distributors discovered that the company that owns the distribution rights to the film in the Baltic region – an Estonian firm named Artgene – is “linked to Russia.” The statement did not elaborate on this alleged link, but nevertheless announced that the movie would not be shown in any Lithuanian cinemas.

“The Lithuanian film community calls on the other Baltic countries to react to this information and Russia’s potentially harmful actions to the Baltic economy and the film industry, and also to prevent the aggressor state from doing business,” the statement added.

Bizarrely, the statement claimed that Artgene threatened that the country of Lithuania “would be publicly slandered in the world for sabotaging the film.” No evidence was provided for this claim.

The decision is not unusual for Lithuania, whose government has been one of the staunchest backers of Ukraine on the world stage. As Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis pushed his Western allies for more sanctions and military aid to Kiev earlier this year, Culture Minister Simonas Kairys announced a “mental quarantine” on Russian culture, art, and media. 



Top stories

RT Features

‘Many prefer to see Jewish people dead’: RT speaks to Israeli MP about Gaza operation
‘Many prefer to see Jewish people dead’: RT speaks to Israeli MP about Gaza operation FEATUREExclusive
‘No one will stop us from destroying Israel and the US’: How Lebanon is preparing for a war over Gaza that it doesn’t want
‘No one will stop us from destroying Israel and the US’: How Lebanon is preparing for a war over Gaza that it doesn’t want FEATUREExclusive
Abuse only gets worse with time: How the US increasingly mistreats its closest allies
Abuse only gets worse with time: How the US increasingly mistreats its closest allies FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of the woke cult
0:00
26:4
CrossTalk: End of Ukraine project
0:00
25:52
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies