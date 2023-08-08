icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Aug, 2023 14:34
HomeGames & Culture

Legions of fans mourn Sinead O’Connor (VIDEOS)

The legendary singer was laid to rest on Tuesday
Legions of fans mourn Sinead O’Connor (VIDEOS)
People gather to pay tribute during the funeral procession of Sinead O'Connor in Bray, Ireland, August 8, 2023 ©  AFP / Paul Faith

Top stories

Crowds lined the streets of Bray in Ireland on Tuesday to pay their final respects to Sinead O’Connor, the iconic and controversial singer who passed away last month aged 56. Among the mourners were Ireland’s president and prime minister, U2 star Bono, and Dublin singer Bob Geldof. 

O’Connor’s funeral cortege passed her former seaside house in Bray en route to a private burial, where Muslim funeral prayers were led by Shaykh Umar Al-Qadri of the Islamic Centre of Ireland.

“Sinead never stopped her search to know God fully, exemplifying a life marked with a deep communion with God,” Al-Qadri said. “I know that peoples of all faiths throughout the world will be praying for this beloved daughter of Ireland, among them will be countless Muslims praying for their sister in faith and humanity.” 

O’Connor shot to fame with her cover of Prince’s ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ in 1990, and went on to become one of the most prolific entertainers of the 1990s. Unafraid of courting controversy, O’Connor infamously tore up a photograph of Pope John Paul II during an appearance on ‘Saturday Night Live’ in 1992. The stunt generated a wave of condemnation from her fellow celebrities, but O’Connor continued speaking out against the Catholic Church and promoting feminist causes.

Sinead O’Connor dies aged 56
Read more
Sinead O’Connor dies aged 56

After a brief spell as a priestess of the breakaway Latin Tridentine Church, O’Connor converted to Islam in 2018. Beset by mental health issues and anguished by the death of her son by suicide last year, O’Connor was found dead in her London home last month. Police did not reveal a cause of death.

As O’Connor’s coffin passed through Bray, speakers played a collection of her most famous work, including her rendition of the traditional Irish ballad ‘The Foggy Dew’. Flags and placards hung outside her house honored the causes that she supported: Palestinian liberation, gay rights, and justice for victims of clerical sex abuse.

“The outpouring of grief and appreciation of the life and work of Sinead O’Connor demonstrates the profound impact which she had on the Irish people,” President Michael D. Higgins said in a statement. “The unique contribution of Sinead involved the experience of a great vulnerability combined with a superb, exceptional level of creativity that she chose to deliver through her voice, her music and her songs.”

Top stories

RT Features

A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist
A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist FEATURE
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Is Gen-Z difficult to work with?
0:00
26:48
How oligarchy and debt control us: From ancient Greece and Rome to US, IMF and World Bank – Michael Hudson
0:00
28:57
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies