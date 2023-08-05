icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Niger junta turns to Wagner for help – media
5 Aug, 2023 15:27
HomeGames & Culture

Ukraine sanctions top esporters over playing on Russian team

Several Ukrainian pro-gamers have been targeted for not showing enough support for the country and, apparently, for not sharing winnings
Ukraine sanctions top esporters over playing on Russian team
FILE PHOTO. ©  Getty Images / Phatsawit Wongsawat

Top stories

The Ukrainian Esports Federation (UESF) has rolled out sanctions against several professional gamers associated with Team Spirit, a multinational esports organization that was formerly based in Russia.

The move was announced on Friday by UESF representative Maksim Raimer on social media. The restrictions affected three active members of Team Spirit, namely Dota 2 players Ilya Mulyarchuk (yatoro) and Miroslav Kolpakov (mira), as well as Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player Miroslav Plakhotya (zont1x). The sanctions were also slapped on Igor Zhdanov (w0nderful), who has recently departed from the CS:GO chapter of the team.

It was not immediately clear what the restrictions involve specifically.

The players were targeted by the organization for not having shown enough “support” for Ukraine, in reality for not donating enough money to the state, Raimer explained.

Russian gamer denied US visa after ‘Z’ symbol scandal READ MORE: Russian gamer denied US visa after ‘Z’ symbol scandal

“Four Ukrainians… played official matches on the same team with Russians. At the beginning of the war, Team Spirit called the war a war (sorry for the tautology), supported Ukrainians in its team/staff, moved its office to another country. But that was it. Verbal support only. No public support of Ukraine financially or in any other way,” he wrote.

Shortly after ongoing hostilities erupted into armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Team Spirit relocated its headquarters from Russia to Serbia. That choice was condemned by Raimer as well, with the UESF representative branding the country an “openly pro-Russian” one.

The announcement comes days after Team Spirit bagged the grand prize of $5 million at Dota 2 Riyadh Masters championship, defeating Team Liquid 3-1. The latter is a major multi-regional professional esports organization based in the Netherlands.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Assange: Desperate for freedom
0:00
29:40
Ukraine: Europe suffers while US tries bringing down Russia at all costs – ex-IMF economist David Woo
0:00
29:39
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies