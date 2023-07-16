British-French style icon dies – media

Singer and actress Jane Birkin has died in Paris at the age of 76 after battling a number of health issues, according to media reports on Sunday.

Le Parisien said that the British-French artist, who emerged as a style icon in the 1960s for her bohemian chic looks and popularized the legendary Hermes Birkin bag, was found dead at her home in the French capital.

In May, Birkin canceled several concerts, citing health reasons. “I have always been a great optimist, and realize that I still need a little time to be able to perform on stage again and with you,” she said at the time.

The actress suffered a stroke in 2021 and previously underwent treatment after being diagnosed with leukemia in 2002.

Born in London in 1946, Birkin moved to France in the 1960s. Around the same time, she dabbled in cinema, including a small but scandalous role in Michelangelo Antonioni’s thriller ‘Blowup’. After her first marriage to composer John Barry, she met singer Serge Gainsbourg, who is regarded as one of the most important figures in French pop.

Together, they formed an iconic duo, most famous for the song ‘Je t’aime… Moi non plus’, which at the time caused a stir due to its sexual explicitness and was banned by radio stations in several countries. In 1976, Gainsbourg directed Birkin in an erotic film of the same name, for which she was nominated for a Best Actress Cesar Award.

Birkin’s natural and relaxed fashion style, which was characterized as a mix of high-end designer pieces and more casual items, had a heavy influence on the industry, with big names such as Yves Saint Laurent and Givenchy drawing inspiration from her.