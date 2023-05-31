icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
31 May, 2023 22:27
Kremlin comments on whether Putin is a gamer

The Russian president previously joked about enjoying video games “on working days”
Russian President Vladimir Putin visits an expo in the Zotov Center in Moscow, May 30, 2023. ©  Gavriil Grigorov / Sputnik

The Kremlin has said that it has no information if Russian President Vladimir Putin plays any video games. 

“I am unaware that the president had played video games. I have never seen it and have not heard this from him,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

Putin briefly mentioned video games during his meeting with a group of young entrepreneurs at a business expo in Moscow on Tuesday.

Vasily Ovchinnikov, the head of Russia’s Organization for the Development of the Video Game Industry, asked the president if he had “played on his off-days.”

“I play on my working days,” Putin replied, in what was widely understood as a joke. 

The president previously agreed to bring up opening the BRICS markets to Russian developers at the upcoming summit in August.

In 2022, Putin said he found it “concerning that video games are more in demand than books and music.” He argued that, apart from being entertaining, good games should be educational and help “develop one’s intellect.” 

Russian media reported in December that the government was considering investing up to $50 billion in the video game industry with the aim to help create more developers and titles.

