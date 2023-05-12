icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 May, 2023 10:32
HomeGames & Culture

Kiev comments on Zelensky Eurovision speech ban

The Ukrainian president’s office claims it did not ask organizers to allow him to issue a message during the contest
Kiev comments on Zelensky Eurovision speech ban
FILE PHOTO © Getty Images / Michael Campanella

Top stories

The office of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has denied reports that it asked Eurovision Song Contest organizers to allow the leader to make a video appearance at this year’s event.  

News outlets including The Times reported this week that the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) had turned down a request for Zelensky to make a speech during the Eurovision finals on Saturday. 

“The Times information does not correspond to reality,” Zelensky’s spokesperson, Sergey Nikiforov, claimed in a Facebook post on Friday. “The Office of the President of Ukraine did not address the organizers of the Eurovision Song Contest to offer Vladimir Zelensky’s online performance during the finals or at any other stage of the contest.” 

In a statement published on its website on Thursday, the EBU said it could not allow Zelensky to make any political statements during the event, insisting that the Eurovision Song Contest is an entertainment show and is non-political by nature. 

“The request by Mr Zelensky to address the audience at the Eurovision Song Contest, whilst made with laudable intentions, regrettably cannot be granted by the European Broadcasting Union management as it would be against the rules of the event,” the statement said. 

Eurovision says no to Zelensky
Read more
Eurovision says no to Zelensky

Since the start of Russia’s military offensive in Ukraine in February 2022, Zelensky has requested to be allowed to address numerous international events, both political and cultural.  

While some organizers have allowed the Ukrainian leader to speak, others have rejected the idea, including the Oscars and the Toronto Film Festival. International football governing body FIFA also declined Zelensky’s request to speak during the World Cup final in Qatar in December. 

“Too bad,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in response to the EBU’s decision. “He would have offered worthy competition to Eurovision participants this year.”  

The comment was taken as a reference to Zelensky’s prior career as a comedian, during which he sometimes dressed in drag and on one occasion pretended to play the piano with his private parts.

Top stories

RT Features

'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites FEATURE
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Fleeing the schools: The move to homeschooling
0:00
27:17
CrossTalk: What counteroffensive?
0:00
24:56
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies