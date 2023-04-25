icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Apr, 2023 19:03
HomeGames & Culture

Down’s syndrome Barbie doll makes debut

Toy manufacturer Mattel had previously faced criticism that its dolls did not represent real women
Down’s syndrome Barbie doll makes debut
01 February 2023, Bavaria, Nuremberg: The Barbie doll "Chelsea Wheelchair Doll", a Chelsea Barbie in a wheelchair, stands at the Mattel booth during the Toy Fair © Getty Images / Daniel Karmann/picture alliance via Getty Images

Top stories

US toy manufacturing giant Mattel has released a Barbie with Down’s syndrome in a move it says will help make its range of dolls more diverse and help all children to find a toy with which they can identify.

The doll, which is available to purchase online from Tuesday, will “enable all children to see themselves in Barbie,” Mattel says. It is designed with features associated with Down’s syndrome, such as a shorter frame and a longer torso. It also has a rounder face with smaller ears to represent women who have the genetic condition.

The design comes as part of the brand’s ‘Barbie Fashionistas’ line, which also includes a Barbie with a prosthetic leg, another that comes in a wheelchair, and a range of male dolls that are thinner and less muscular than previous iterations.

Mattel says the line is its “most diverse and inclusive doll line, offering a variety of skin tones, eye colors, hair colors and textures, body types, disabilities and fashions, to inspire even more stories.”

It comes after previous efforts by Mattel to develop its dolls beyond the traditional blonde-hair-blue-eyes and thin-waisted style with which Barbies are traditionally associated. An academic study conducted by the University of South Australia in 2009 found that just one in 100,000 women likely had the body type of a traditional Barbie doll.

In recent years, Mattel has also released a doll wearing a hijab as a tribute to Ibtihaj Muhammad, the first American athlete to compete at the Olympic Games while wearing the headdress.

Kandi Pickard, president and chief executive of the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS), with whom Mattel consulted on the line, said the range “means so much for our community, who for the first time can play with a Barbie doll that looks like them.” She added: “It is a huge step forward for inclusion.”

Mattel’s production of the doll comes after similar moves by other toy manufacturers. In 2016, Lego released a minifigure of a young man in a wheelchair as part of its ‘Toys Like Me’ drive. Previously, it had come under fire for only representing elderly models of people in wheelchairs.

Top stories

RT Features

Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life
Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life FEATURE
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres FEATURE
Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight
Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Reflecting on rap culture
0:00
28:4
Freedom month
0:00
27:5
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies