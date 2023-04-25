icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Apr, 2023 07:59
HomeGames & Culture

Court overturns cancellation of Roger Waters concert

The city of Frankfurt has been ordered to stage the Pink Floyd co-founder's event despite claims of anti-Semitism
Court overturns cancellation of Roger Waters concert
FILE PHOTO: Roger Waters performs during the ‘This is Not a Drill’ tour in San Francisco, California. ©  Jane Tyska / Digital First Media / East Bay Times via Getty Images

Top stories

A German court has overturned a decision to cancel a concert by English rock legend Roger Waters in Frankfurt. Regional officials had argued that allowing an “anti-Semite” to perform at a venue linked to the Holocaust would offend the local Jewish community.

The ruling by Frankfurt’s administrative court on Monday said Waters had the right to access the Festhalle Frankfurt concert hall for an appearance scheduled for May 28 as contracted, German media reported.

It overturned a decision by the organizers of the Messe Frankfurt trade fair, who had refused to host the musician in late February. 

German officials had justified the decision by branding Waters as one of the “world’s most influential anti-Semites,” claiming he should not appear at a venue associated with the persecution of Jews by the Nazis. In November 1938, Festhalle Frankfurt was used to detain more than 3,000 Jewish men, who were rounded up during the Kristallnacht pogroms in the city, before being sent to concentration camps.

Rock icon slams German authorities
Read more
Rock icon slams German authorities

The 79-year-old rock icon is a well-known critic of Israel and a supporter of Palestinian rights. He has been using his musical platform to advocate for these causes, but denies allegations of anti-Semitism. 

His critics cite Waters’ support for the BDS movement, a campaign to boycott Israel modeled on the international movement against Apartheid South Africa, which the Israeli government claims denies the Jewish nation’s right to exist.

The Frankfurt court acknowledged that the ‘This is Not a Drill!’ tour performances include some imagery borrowed from the Nazis, and that showing those symbols at the venue may be considered “tasteless.” But they do not glorify Nazism and cannot be legally banned, it added. The German authorities may appeal the ruling.

Waters’ tour also includes concerts in Munich, Berlin, Hamburg and Cologne, where some legal challenges have also been mounted. 

Top stories

RT Features

Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life
Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life FEATURE
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres FEATURE
Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight
Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Reflecting on rap culture
0:00
28:4
Freedom month
0:00
27:5
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies