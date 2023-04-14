icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Apr, 2023 11:05
HomeGames & Culture

Biden hands job to Lady Gaga

Pop performer will co-chair the US President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities
Biden hands job to Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga arrives at the 64th annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. ©  Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Top stories

Lady Gaga has landed a job in US President Joe Biden’s administration. The world-renowned pop singer has been entrusted with co-chairing the President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities.

In a statement on Thursday, Biden revealed that Lady Gaga will be working alongside Hollywood producer and Oscar winner Bruce Cohen.

Also on the committee are the likes of Kerry Washington, Jon Batiste, George Clooney, Jennifer Garner, Troy Kotsur, Shonda Rhimes and Marta Kauffman.

Lady Gaga’s new movie ‘House of Gucci’ is shallow capitalism porn READ MORE: Lady Gaga’s new movie ‘House of Gucci’ is shallow capitalism porn

Speaking about Gaga, Biden hailed her as “one of the best-selling, most awarded female musicians in history,” and a talented actress. The president went on to commend her idiosyncratic sense of fashion and endeavors in the field of vegan cosmetics development.

According to the statement, the singer has also actively engaged in philanthropy, and is a champion of LGBTQ rights and mental-health awareness.

Gaga responded to the news of her appointment with a short tweet on Friday, reading “Thank you @POTUS, @PCAHgov.

The PCAH was established back in 1982 and is tasked with advising the “President on cultural policy” with the aim of enhancing “federal support for the arts, humanities, and museum and library services.

Lady Gaga is a vocal supporter of President Biden and endorsed him in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election.

At his inauguration in January 2021, she performed the US national anthem.

Top stories

RT Features

'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents
'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents FEATURE
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky?
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky? FEATURE
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland?
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Neocon rage
0:00
27:1
The Epstein trafficking enterprise: Did J.P. Morgan bank know?
0:00
28:37
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies