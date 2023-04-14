Biden hands job to Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga has landed a job in US President Joe Biden’s administration. The world-renowned pop singer has been entrusted with co-chairing the President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities.

In a statement on Thursday, Biden revealed that Lady Gaga will be working alongside Hollywood producer and Oscar winner Bruce Cohen.

Also on the committee are the likes of Kerry Washington, Jon Batiste, George Clooney, Jennifer Garner, Troy Kotsur, Shonda Rhimes and Marta Kauffman.

Speaking about Gaga, Biden hailed her as “one of the best-selling, most awarded female musicians in history,” and a talented actress. The president went on to commend her idiosyncratic sense of fashion and endeavors in the field of vegan cosmetics development.

According to the statement, the singer has also actively engaged in philanthropy, and is a champion of LGBTQ rights and mental-health awareness.

Gaga responded to the news of her appointment with a short tweet on Friday, reading “Thank you @POTUS, @PCAHgov.”

The PCAH was established back in 1982 and is tasked with advising the “President on cultural policy” with the aim of enhancing “federal support for the arts, humanities, and museum and library services.”

Lady Gaga is a vocal supporter of President Biden and endorsed him in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election.

At his inauguration in January 2021, she performed the US national anthem.