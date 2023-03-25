icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Mar, 2023 14:29
HomeGames & Culture

French stars demand ‘unfair’ pension reform be scrapped

Hundreds of artists, including Oscar winners, have signed an open letter addressed to President Emmanuel Macron
French stars demand ‘unfair’ pension reform be scrapped
Juliette Binoche ©  Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images For Paramount Pictures

Top stories

France’s leading TV and filmmaking figures – including actress Juliette Binoche and director Michel Hazanavicius – have addressed President Emmanuel Macron in an open letter decrying the controversial pension reform plans that have sparked angry protests across the country.

The petition was published by the newspaper Liberation on Wednesday.

The artists have joined the mass opposition to the pension bill that would see the retirement age in France increase from 62 to 64. The petition calls the change "unfair, ineffective, affecting the most precarious and women the hardest, rejected by the vast majority of the population, and even a minority in the National Assembly." The French celebrities demand an "immediate withdrawal" of the measure.

The petition drew special attention to the "impact of the reform on artists and filmmakers." In particular, the text cites surveys that show that "roles are offered more rarely to women past the age of 50" and thus the new retirement age would put actresses in a more vulnerable position.

The letter was originally signed by 300 French actors, singers and filmmakers, but had gathered over 1,800 signatures on Change.org website as of Saturday.

French police abused protesters – human rights commission
Read more
French police abused protesters – human rights commission

Binoche is one of the biggest names among those who signed the petition. Her acting career spans over 40 years and she has appeared in more than 60 feature films. Binoche has multiple French film awards and won a prestigious Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 1997 for her role in The English Patient. Similarly, another signatory to the letter, Michel Hazanavicius won the Academy Award for Best Director in 2011 for his film The Artist.

Demonstrations against the French pension reform have been going on since January, when the bill was still a work-in-progress. On Thursday, over one million protesters took to the streets, according to the French Interior Ministry. This followed last week’s decision by the Macron government to use executive privilege to pass the pension reform without a parliamentary vote. The situation has escalated to clashes between the protesters and police, drawing concerns from the Council of Europe’s human rights commissioner.

Top stories

RT Features

‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US FEATURE
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights FEATURE
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan: Pakistan entering the WORST FORM of fascism!
0:00
29:29
Undercover DEA: challenging drug lords & the CIA
0:00
26:1
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies