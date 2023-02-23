icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Feb, 2023 22:28
HomeGames & Culture

Harvey Weinstein gets another prison term

The Hollywood producer has been hit with a 16-year sentence, ensuring he will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars
Harvey Weinstein gets another prison term
FILE PHOTO: Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court last October in Los Angeles to face charges of rape and other sex crimes. © Getty Images / Etienne Laurent

Top stories

Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced Hollywood movie mogul who was accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women, was sentenced to 16 years in a California prison on his latest rape conviction on Thursday.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Lisa Lench rejected Weinstein’s request for a new trial. A jury found the 70-year-old former movie producer guilty of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and sexual penetration by a foreign object.

The allegations were made by an unidentified actress who told the court that Weinstein’s attack destroyed her dreams of an exciting future. “I soon became invisible to myself and to the world. I lost my identity. I was heartbroken, empty and alone.”

Weinstein, who appeared in court in a wheelchair and has claimed to have heart ailments and diabetes, told the judge that the case against him was a “setup” and that he didn’t even know the woman. “Please don’t sentence me to life in prison. I don’t deserve it.”

‘Regret is not rape’ – Weinstein’s lawyer READ MORE: ‘Regret is not rape’ – Weinstein’s lawyer

Prosecutors were able to win convictions against Weinstein on allegations by only one of the five women whose claims were originally included in the case. The jury found him not guilty of sexual battery against a second accuser and was unable to reach verdicts on allegations by two other women. Charges stemming from allegations by the fifth woman were dismissed during the trial.

Weinstein is already serving a 23-year prison sentence on a 2020 rape conviction against him in New York. The new sentence will run consecutively, rather than concurrently, with his earlier punishment, meaning that he would face a 16-year term in California when and if he serves out his time or is paroled in New York.

The cascade of allegations against Weinstein sparked the #MeToo movement in 2017. His defense lawyers have argued that women willingly engaged in “transactional sex” with the then-producer because he was one of the most influential figures in the movie industry.

READ MORE: Judges mull Harvey Weinstein retrial – reports

“There are many out there who will celebrate this action, but it is a sad day for justice and fairness, and I hope no one who is pleased with this is ever caught on the wrong side of cancel culture while hopelessly and voicelessly proclaiming innocence,” defense lawyer Juda Engelmayer said of Thursday’s sentencing.

Top stories

RT Features

From Vikings to PMCs: How Russia fought wars during its thousand year history
From Vikings to PMCs: How Russia fought wars during its thousand year history FEATURE
‘Russia’s last great writer’: The scandalous story of Eduard Limonov – exiled by the KGB, before he shocked post-Soviet Moscow
‘Russia’s last great writer’: The scandalous story of Eduard Limonov – exiled by the KGB, before he shocked post-Soviet Moscow FEATURE
Under siege: How has Donbass lived through its first year of official separation from Ukraine?
Under siege: How has Donbass lived through its first year of official separation from Ukraine? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The deadly cost of gain-of-function research
0:00
23:41
Nicaragua: A history of US intervention & resistance
0:00
28:5
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies