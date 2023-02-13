icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Feb, 2023 15:56
Star Wars legend says he ‘follows orders’ from Zelensky

Mark Hamill has described himself as the Ukrainian president’s “good soldier”
Mark Hamill ©  Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Actor Mark Hamill, who portrayed Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars films, has called himself a “good soldier” of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. In September, Hamill became an ambassador of Kiev’s Army of Drones campaign, which is in charge of acquiring reconnaissance UAVs, according to its website. 

In an interview published on Monday, the actor told Politico that his role in helping Kiev during its conflict with Russia was “much more meaningful than what I’m used to doing.” 

Hamill was quoted as saying that he was a “good soldier” who would do anything Zelensky or his team asked him to. “I follow orders,” he added. 

The actor, who often comments on political issues on Twitter, has been selling signed Star Wars posters in order to raise funds for Ukraine. While some social media users have praised Hamill’s involvement, others have argued that he could have been raising money to help those in the US.

Mark Hamill is not the only Hollywood actor to openly support Kiev in its conflict with Moscow. American actor Ben Stiller met with the Ukrainian leader and called Zelensky his “hero.” Hollywood star Sean Penn brought Zelensky his Oscar, telling his “great friend” to hold on to his award until “he wins.”


