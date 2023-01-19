icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Jan, 2023 17:35
Alec Baldwin to face charges over ‘Rust’ shooting

The Hollywood actor will be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter
FILE PHOTO: Alec Baldwin campaigns for Democrat Amanda Pohl in Midlothian, Virginia, October 22, 2019 ©  AP / Steve Helber

Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter for the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of ‘Rust’ in 2021. The film’s armorer faces the same charges for her role in allegedly allowing live rounds into the gun that killed Hutchins.

Santa Fe First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and special prosecutor Andrea Reeb announced their decision in a statement to US media outlets on Thursday.

“After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws of the state of New Mexico, I have determined that there is sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and other members of the 'Rust' film crew,” Carmack-Altwies said in a statement. “On my watch, no one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice.”

Hutchins was killed after a gun wielded by Baldwin went off during rehearsals. The shot also injured director Joel Souza. Baldwin insisted in media interviews that he did not pull the trigger, but an FBI report obtained by ABC News in August concluded that the weapon – a .45 caliber Pietta single-action revolver – could not have discharged if the trigger was not pulled.

One of the manslaughter counts faced by Baldwin deals with Hutchins’ negligent death, while the other concerns the commission of manslaughter during an otherwise lawful act, for which prosecutors will have to prove that gross negligence was involved. This latter charge includes a firearms enhancement, which ups punishment to a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in jail.

It remains unclear how live rounds made their way into the revolver. Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who faces the same charges as Baldwin, has already sued the set’s ammo supplier, accusing the company of mixing up live and blank rounds. It is also unclear whether Gutierrez-Reed or another crew member announced that the gun was ‘hot’ or ‘cold,’ and whether all involved understood that ‘hot’ typically implies a weapon loaded with either blanks or live rounds.

Baldwin himself sued Gutierrez-Reed and other crew members, claiming that he had been assured the gun was ‘cold’ immediately before the incident.

Earlier this year, New Mexico issued a $136,793 fine to the production company behind ‘Rust’ for a string of safety violations, including two accidental rifle discharges and shotguns left unattended on set.

