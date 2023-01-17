icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Jan, 2023 21:10
HomeGames & Culture

Kanye West’s lawyers to use one simple trick to ditch him – media

Big law firm has reportedly been unable to reach the rapper and is now considering running ads to say they're finished with him
Kanye West’s lawyers to use one simple trick to ditch him – media
FILE PHOTO. ©  Global Look Press / IMAGO / Hoo-me.com / MediaPunch

Top stories

A legal firm representing Kanye ‘Ye’ West has reportedly been considering announcing the end of its relationship with the embattled rapper in a very public way – by running media ads to tell him so. The move, considered by Greenberg Traurig, was first reported by outlet AllHipHop over the weekend.

The company has sustained "a breakdown in communication" with West and has been unable to reach him to let him know it was done representing the music icon following his anti-Semitic remarks, the outlet reported, citing legal documents it obtained. The lawyers are now examining "alternative means" to reach the rapper, including running ads in two LA-based newspapers, as well as publishing a court withdrawal order.

Kanye has theory about Musk’s genes READ MORE: Kanye has theory about Musk’s genes

"Given Ye’s public status, publication of the Withdrawal Order will likely garner significant media attention, resulting in a broader publication and providing an even greater likelihood of apprising Ye of the Order," the documents read, as quoted by the outlet.

Greenberg Traurig has been representing West in a court battle over a copyright infringement case, yet opted to ditch the rapper following his string of explosive interviews late last year.

The interview binge culminated with West’s appearance on the Infowars show, hosted by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, where the rapper said he "likes" Adolf Hitler and generally urged people to "stop dissing Nazis," who purportedly had "done good things too."

Shortly before his memorable Infowars performance, the embattled rapper announced that he would be making another run for the US presidency in 2024. He ran for office back in 2020, but conceded after receiving only about 50,000 votes.

Top stories

RT Features

Kiev is set to receive American Patriot missile batteries. How will this change the battlefield in Ukraine?
Kiev is set to receive American Patriot missile batteries. How will this change the battlefield in Ukraine? FEATURE
Corruption scandal in Ukraine's 'International Legion:' Why an Australian TV star is accused of stealing millions
Corruption scandal in Ukraine's 'International Legion:' Why an Australian TV star is accused of stealing millions FEATURE
'The entire town is littered with bodies': How Ukraine suffered a humiliating defeat in Soledar after a relentless Russian assault
'The entire town is littered with bodies': How Ukraine suffered a humiliating defeat in Soledar after a relentless Russian assault FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Access to education
0:00
26:14
Iranian protests worldwide
0:00
26:27
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies