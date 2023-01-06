Ten shot during rap video filming

At least ten people were injured in a shooting outside a restaurant in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Thursday. US rapper Rob49 was hit, as was a bodyguard for Moroccan rapper French Montana, who was filming a video at the time.

Police responded to reports of gunshots outside the restaurant just before 8pm, and found multiple people injured when they arrived on the scene. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue told NBC Miami that four people were fit to take themselves to the hospital, while six had to be transported by ambulance or helicopter.

No fatalities have been reported, but the fire department described some people’s injuries as “traumatic.”

Rapper Ced Mogul, who watched the incident unfold, told NBC that French Montana had been filming a video behind a nearby KFC when someone was robbed. The entourage then moved to another restaurant, where unknown gunmen opened fire. Rob49 was injured, as was one of French Montana’s bodyguards, the rapper told the news site.

Born Karim Kharbouch, French Montana found mainstream success with his second studio album, ‘Jungle Rules’, which peaked at number three on the US Billboard 200 in 2017. Thursday’s incident wasn’t his first experience with gunfire, as he was shot in the head while leaving a recording studio in New York in 2003. Police investigated the rapper over the death of the gunman, but ultimately dropped the case.

Kharbouch has also faced allegations of rape, sexual assault, battery, and sexual harassment throughout his career.