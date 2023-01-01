Brits think Netflix series should cost Prince Harry his title – poll

Nearly half of the British public think that Prince Harry should lose his royal title following a Netflix series on his relationship with American actress Meghan Markle, according to a poll published by The Times on Friday. In the series, the couple complained extensively about the British media and called the country “racist.”

Some 44% of respondents said that Harry should have his title removed, while 32% thought he should remain the Duke of Sussex, the YouGov/Times poll found. 23% said that the six-part documentary series made them think worse of the couple, while only 7% said that it raised their opinion of the pair.

A third of respondents said that the series made no difference, as they had a negative opinion of Harry and Meghan to begin with. 13% had a positive view of the couple before the series’ release.

The series premiered earlier this month, and has been panned by critics and viewers alike. According to review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, just 18% of audiences enjoyed the six-hour romp through the royals’ romance.

In the series, Harry and Meghan claimed that their relationship was unfairly scrutinized by the tabloid media due to Markle’s race, while Markle herself claimed that this coverage drove her to the brink of suicide. The documentary also features academics and journalists describing the two royals as “symbols of social justice” and Britain as a “racist” country. Harry states in the series that his “unconscious bias” makes him “part of the problem” in this regard.

Prince Harry married Markle in 2018, and the pair stepped down from their royal duties two years later to relocate to California, while retaining their titles.






