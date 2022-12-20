icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Dec, 2022 14:59
HomeGames & Culture

Burglar caught at Robert De Niro’s house

Some reports claim the woman was grabbing presents from under a Christmas tree
Burglar caught at Robert De Niro’s house
Actor Robert De Niro at an event in New York City, US. ©  Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images / AFP

Top stories

A 30-year-old woman was arrested on Monday on suspicion of breaking into Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro’s rental townhouse in New York City’s Upper East Side, police said. She is suspected of being a serial burglar behind a string of break-ins in the city.

According to the NYPD, the officers spotted the suspect entering the Hollywood star’s residence through the basement door. “They did an interior patrol and discovered her inside the residence taking property,” the police spokesperson said, as quoted by the Los Angeles Times. 

Local media identified the suspect as Shanice Aviles. The New York Post quoted police sources as saying that Aviles broke into the house using a pipe or a metal bar. 

Transgender Sherlock Holmes named – media READ MORE: Transgender Sherlock Holmes named – media

According to the Post, she was busted around 2:30am as she was holding De Niro’s iPad and grabbing presents from under a Christmas tree. NBC New York, however, cited its sources as saying that the claim about the suspect trying to steal Christmas presents was not correct and that the suspect was only caught using the actor’s iPad. Both outlets reported that De Niro and his 10-year-old daughter were sleeping upstairs when the break-in happened. 

“I didn’t go to Robert De Niro’s house,” Aviles said as she was being escorted in handcuffs, as quoted by the New York Post. According to the Post, De Niro later told reporters outside his home that he was doing OK, and when asked about the incident, said: “You can read about it in the paper.” 

Aviles has reportedly been arrested at least 26 times in the past, including 16 times this year alone for burglary and petit larceny. The state law defines petit larceny as theft of property worth less than $1,000. 

 

Top stories

RT Features

‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration FEATURE
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible?
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible? FEATURE
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory?
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
African anger over unequal climate responsibility
0:00
26:14
Changing education standards: America declines, the world rises
0:00
25:52
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies