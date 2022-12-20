icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Dec, 2022 07:38
HomeGames & Culture

Harvey Weinstein convicted in another sexual assault trial

The former Hollywood mogul faces up to 24 years in prison
Harvey Weinstein convicted in another sexual assault trial
Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, California. ©  ETIENNE LAURENT / POOL / AFP

Top stories

Former US film producer Harvey Weinstein was found guilty on Monday on three charges of rape and sexual assault. The jury acquitted the defendant of one other charge while being unable to agree on the verdict on three other counts.

Weinstein, 70, who had been accused of using his influence in Hollywood to sexually prey on women, was charged with seven criminal counts involving four different women. Those included three counts of forcible rape, two counts of sexual battery by restraint, one count of forcible oral copulation and one count of sexual penetration by a foreign object. The movie mogul pleaded innocent to all the charges.

‘Regret is not rape’ – Weinstein’s lawyer
Read more
‘Regret is not rape’ – Weinstein’s lawyer

A Los Angeles jury convicted Weinstein on three charges – rape, sexual penetration by a foreign object and forcible oral copulation – with all accusations related to one of the women. The plaintiff, an Italian model identified as Jane Doe 1, insisted that the producer assaulted her in a hotel room in February 2013.

Following the verdict, she issued a statement, saying that “Harvey Weinstein forever destroyed a part of me that night in 2013 and I will never get that back.” Describing the trial as “brutal,” she added that “I hope Weinstein never sees the outside of a prison cell during his lifetime."

At the same time, Weinstein was acquitted of sexual battery of a massage therapist. The jury also delivered a split decision on charges which involved two other women, including actresses Lauren Young and Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the wife of California Governor Gavin Newsom. The judge declared a mistrial on those counts.

The producer faces a prison sentence of 18 to 24 years for the convictions. The exact term depends on how jurors decide regarding aggravated factors linked to the charges, with that hearing scheduled on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Weinstein is already serving a 23-year prison sentence after being found guilty of rape in 2020.

Allegations of sexual assault and rape against Weinstein, who was co-founder of entertainment company Miramax, came to light in 2017, with more than 80 women stepping up to accuse him of abuse. The revelations triggered the global #MeToo movement against sexual harassment.

Top stories

RT Features

‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration FEATURE
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible?
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible? FEATURE
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory?
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Changing education standards: America declines, the world rises
0:00
25:52
Avoidable inevitability? Geoffrey Roberts, Emeritus Professor of History, University College Cork
0:00
28:25
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies