icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Dec, 2022 19:05
HomeGames & Culture

Biden responds to Kanye

The US President declared that Adolf Hitler was “a demonic figure”
Biden responds to Kanye
Joe Biden speaks during a news conference at the White House in Washington, DC, December 1, 2022 ©  AP / Susan Walsh

Top stories

US President Joe Biden called on American political leaders to reject antisemitism “wherever it hides,” after troubled rapper Kanye West publicly declared his admiration for Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.

In a tweet on Friday, Biden declared that “The Holocaust happened. Hitler was a demonic figure. And instead of giving it a platform, our political leaders should be calling out and rejecting antisemitism wherever it hides.”

“Silence is complicity,” Biden concluded.

While Biden’s tweet did not reference Kanye West, it came a day after the rapper was suspended from Twitter for posting an image of the Star of David intertwined with a swastika. Twitter CEO Elon Musk, who earlier reinstated West’s account after he was suspended for threatening “Jewish people,” declared that the image “violated our rule against incitement to violence.”

On Wednesday, West appeared on Alex Jones’ Infowars show, where he told the infamous right-wing host that “there’s a lot of things that I love about Hitler,” and that people should “stop dissing Nazis all the time.” Jones attempted to push back against the hooded rapper’s remarks, accusing him of harboring a “little bit of a Hitler fetish.”

Kanye West says he likes Hitler
Read more
Kanye West says he likes Hitler

West, who some commentators have insisted is mentally ill, recently announced that he would be running for the US presidency in 2024. West dined with likely Republican candidate Donald Trump late last month, with Trump telling him that his campaign would ultimately fail.

West brought right-wing podcaster and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes to the dinner in question, outraging Democrats and anti-Trump Republicans. Trump himself declared that he didn’t know Fuentes prior to the meal and reportedly accused West of trying to “f**k him” by bringing such a politically toxic figure to the meeting. 

Milo Yiannopoulos, a conservative author and internet troll now working as West’s campaign manager, boasted that he helped organize the dinner “just to make Trump’s life miserable.”

Top stories

RT Features

The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion'
The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion' FEATURE
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out?
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out? FEATURE
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: NATO doubles down
0:00
25:17
US repeatedly leaked info that should be kept private – Russian Deputy FM to RT
0:00
19:57
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies