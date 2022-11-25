icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Nov, 2022 16:15
HomeGames & Culture

‘Squid Game’ star charged with sexual misconduct – media

O Yeong-su is reportedly accused of harassing a woman in 2017
‘Squid Game’ star charged with sexual misconduct – media
O Yeong-su attends Netflix's 'Squid Game' Los Angeles FYSEE Special Event in Los Angeles, California, June 12, 2022 ©  AFP / Valerie Macon

Top stories

‘Squid Game’ actor O Yeong-su has been indicted on charges of sexual misconduct, Korean media reported on Friday. Police earlier closed the case against him, but his accuser still insists she was inappropriately touched by O.

He was indicted without detention on Thursday, over an incident that allegedly took place in 2017, according to Korea’s Yonhap News Agency.

Police already opened an investigation into the incident last December, but closed it without filing charges in April. Prosecutors re-opened the case at the request of the alleged victim, the news agency explained, citing judicial officials. 

An official with the Suwon District Prosecutor’s Office told AFP that the report on O’s indictment “is not factually incorrect,” but did not give further details.

Squid Game is making a real-life comeback
Read more
Squid Game is making a real-life comeback

O denies any wrongdoing. “I just held her hand to guide the way around the lake. I apologized because she said she wouldn’t make a fuss about it, but it doesn’t mean I admit to the charges,” he said in a statement, referring to the alleged victim.

Hitting Netflix last year amid an explosion of Western interest in Korean film and music, ‘Squid Game’ was a runaway success for the streaming service, pulling in more than 111 million viewers worldwide in its first month. The series, which depicts downtrodden Koreans playing life-or-death versions of children’s games against each other for cash, has been renewed for a second season.

O won best TV supporting actor at the 2022 Golden Globe Awards for his role in the series, becoming the first Korean-born recipient of the award.

Following the indictment, the Korean Ministry of Culture pulled a TV infomercial promoting its policies and featuring O.

Top stories

RT Features

The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow FEATURE
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict FEATURE
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Nato vs. the World
0:00
25:10
The cost of winter
0:00
27:0
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies