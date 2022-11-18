icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Nov, 2022 08:36
HomeGames & Culture

Sentence of gallery guard who ‘fixed’ art overturned – media

Adding eyes to figures on a pricey painting did not raise to the level of criminality, court decided
Sentence of gallery guard who ‘fixed’ art overturned – media
FILE PHOTO. ‘Three Figures’ by Anna Leporskaya. © Sputnik / Sergey Pyatakov

Top stories

An appeals judge in Russia has overturned a guilty verdict of a security guard, who used a ball pan to ‘fix’ a painting by a student of avant-guard master Kazimir Malevich.

The actions of Aleksandr Vasilyev, who altered a work that was on display at the gallery he was guarding, did not constitute a felony, a judge in Yekaterinburg ruled, according to a TASS report from the courthouse on Friday.

The ruling struck down the punishment of 180 hours of community service and a court-mandated treatment at psych ward, which were part of Vasilyev’s initial sentence passed in late August by a magistrate judge at the same court.

Museum guard who added eyes to painting sentenced
Read more
Museum guard who added eyes to painting sentenced

The new ruling said that the prosecution failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the defendant had an intention to vandalize the piece of art. It also agreed with an expert witness, who argued that the act of adding eyes to faceless figures in the painting didn’t constitute its disfigurement and thus didn’t qualify as vandalism.

The incident happened in late 2021 at the Yeltsin Center museum in Yekaterinburg, which offered Vasilyev, who is in his 60s, the job of a security guard. It had on display the 1930s painting ‘Three Figures’ by Anna Leporskaya, which it had borrowed from the Tretyakov gallery in Moscow. 

During the initial trial, Vasilyev claimed that he thought the piece was a child’s work of little value when he took a ballpen to it. The owner put a 75-million-ruble ($1.24m) price tag on it and said restoring it cost 250,000 rubles ($4,130), which were paid by an insurance company.

Top stories

RT Features

‘The US won’t sacrifice Chicago for Warsaw’: Russian experts explain why NATO brushed the Poland missile incident under the carpet
‘The US won’t sacrifice Chicago for Warsaw’: Russian experts explain why NATO brushed the Poland missile incident under the carpet FEATURE
You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why
You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why FEATURE
Vladimir Putin is absent from this week's G20 summit: What does it mean for the Russian President and the event itself?
Vladimir Putin is absent from this week's G20 summit: What does it mean for the Russian President and the event itself? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Zelensky’s war
0:00
25:14
The high cost of food and fertilizers
0:00
23:1
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies