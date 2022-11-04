icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Nov, 2022 20:39
HomeGames & Culture

Putin hatches plan to take on Batman

Russia should counter the dominance of Western fictional characters, the Russian president believes
Putin hatches plan to take on Batman
FILE PHOTO. ©  Global Look Press / Moviestore Collection

Top stories

Russia should put more effort into promoting its own fictional characters, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said. Putin made the statement during a meeting with Russian historians on Friday, which came as the country celebrated Unity Day.

The president was responding to a remark by one of the participants, who said that Western superheroes like Batman and Spiderman were more well-known among Russian children than any of the country’s own heroes.

Soviet psychedelia, fairy tales, and space-themed stories: Hidden gems that will make you fall in love with Russian animation READ MORE: Soviet psychedelia, fairy tales, and space-themed stories: Hidden gems that will make you fall in love with Russian animation

“Batman is known, but some bogatyr of ours is not. That should be in cartoons, films, children’s literature. It needs to be multiplied, it needs to be repeated ... build upon it,” Putin said. A ‘bogatyr’ is a traditional character in Russian and, generally, East Slavic legends, who is similar to a Western European knight.

Simply introducing these characters into media and culture, however, is not enough, Putin warned, adding that the work on this project must be wide-ranging. “Among other things, we’ve gathered here today to kickstart this process,” he said.

“It will not work if it does not fall on the entire education system, starting from kindergarten,” Putin said.

The ‘Three Bogatyrs’ animated film series has been a box-office success in Russia. The popular movies include modernized versions of Russian folk tales about warrior heroes like Ilya Muromets, Alyosha Popovich, and Dobrynya Nikitich.

Top stories

RT Features

The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE
Erdogan vs. Ataturk: Will modern Türkiye’s leader finally bury the legacy of the republic's iconic founder?
Erdogan vs. Ataturk: Will modern Türkiye’s leader finally bury the legacy of the republic's iconic founder? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Change election?
0:00
25:27
CrossTalk: Europe & Russia divided
0:00
24:59
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies