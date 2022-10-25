icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Oct, 2022 17:55
HomeGames & Culture

‘World’s dirtiest man’ dies after taking first bath in decades 

The 94-year-old Iranian allegedly went over half a century without washing 
‘World’s dirtiest man’ dies after taking first bath in decades 
Amou Haji ©  AFP

Top stories

An Iranian hermit, dubbed the world’s “dirtiest man,” has passed away at the age of 94 in the Iranian village of Dejgah, state media announced on Sunday. The man, whose nickname was Uncle Haji, reportedly went some 67 years without washing and only ate rotten food.   

According to the IRNA news agency, Haji chose to avoid showering out of fear that it would make him ill. His commitment to not bathing was so strong that he even threw himself out of a car when local villagers tried to take him to a river to wash up, according to the outlet.  

 Aside from having an aversion to soap and water, Haji also had a distaste for fresh food and water, stating that his favorite food was rotten porcupine and other roadkill. The water he drank usually came from nearby puddles and he drank it from a rusty oil can. The man lived in an open brick hut and preferred to smoke animal feces out of an old pipe rather than tobacco.  

Pregnant women to receive free vapes READ MORE: Pregnant women to receive free vapes

Despite his unusual sanitary habits, Haji was nevertheless quite healthy. A team of doctors from the Tehran School of Public Health conducted a series of tests on him earlier this year only to find that he had no bacterial or parasitic infections aside from Trichinosis, a common infection linked to consuming raw meat. The man, however, showed no symptoms.  

The doctors concluded that Haji was able to remain healthy because of his constant exposure to harsh living conditions, which had allowed him to develop an unusually strong immune system.  

Several months ago, however, the villagers allegedly managed to finally convince the hermit to take a bath for the first time in over half a century. According to a local official who spoke with IRNA, Haji fell ill soon after and passed away on October 23.

 

Top stories

RT Features

The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome FEATURE
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia FEATURE
An ABC News investigative journalist disappeared six months ago. He seems to have known a lot about American aims in Ukraine
An ABC News investigative journalist disappeared six months ago. He seems to have known a lot about American aims in Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Win or die trying? Norman Solomon, Executive Director of the Institute for Public Accuracy
0:00
28:29
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Geopolitical shift
0:00
26:25
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies