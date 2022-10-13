icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
A Singaporean Court sentences a 22-year-old man to prison for allegedly breaking obscenity laws
OnlyFans creator jailed

An OnlyFans creator by the name of Titus Low has been sentenced to three weeks in prison after a Singapore court found him guilty of breaching a police order to stay off the adult subscription website for violating obscenity laws. 

The 22-year-old, who produced homoerotic content on the site, was arrested in December last year after several of his videos were leaked online and one was found on the phone of a 12-year-old girl. In an interview with The Times earlier this year, Low insisted that he did nothing wrong and was not responsible for the public dissemination of his content, which under OnlyFans rules is meant only to be privately available to paying subscribers.

The creator eventually pleaded guilty to charges of transmitting obscene material and refusing to stay off the platform, becoming the first OnlyFans creator in Singapore to be sentenced for using the website. Aside from the jail time, he has also been ordered to pay a fine of 3,000 Singapore dollars ($2,000). His sentence will begin on October 26, according to his lawyer who spoke to CNN. 

After receiving his sentence Low wrote on his Twitter account that he was “glad this was finally over,” and expressed his readiness to start “a new chapter” in his life. “Mistakes were made. Part of life’s learning process, I guess?”

While watching pornographic material is not against the law in Singapore, the sale, production and possession of such content is considered illegal and carries prison sentences of up to two years and fines of up to $80,000. OnlyFans has gained popularity in the country, and there are supposedly over a hundred Singaporean creators currently posting on the platform.

