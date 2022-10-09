icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Oct, 2022 13:45
HomeGames & Culture

Kanye West declares war on ‘Jewish people’

In a now-deleted tweet, the rapper insisted that he can’t be anti-Semitic, as “black people are actually Jew also”
Kanye West declares war on ‘Jewish people’
FILE PHOTO: Kanye West answers questions during a service at Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas, November 17, 2019 ©  AP / Michael Wyke

Top stories

Kanye West’s return to Twitter has been a controversial one, with the rapper accused of anti-Semitism after tweeting on Sunday that he wants to go “death con 3 [sic] on Jewish People,” who he alleged “created cancel culture.”

“I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” West tweeted in the early hours of Sunday morning, apparently referring to ‘DEFCON 3’, a state of heightened alert used by the US military.

“The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic,” he continued, “because black people are actually Jew also. You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

The allegations of Jewish conspiracy were widely condemned and the tweet was soon deleted. However, a follow-up tweet asking “Who you think created cancel culture?” remains online.

West was suspended from Instagram earlier this week for sharing a series of text conversations between himself and fellow rapper Diddy, in which the latter first tried to convince West to stop wearing his ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirt. In response, West accused Diddy of being sent by “the Jewish people” to “threaten” him into silence.

Black Lives Matter is a ‘scam’ – Kanye West
Read more
Black Lives Matter is a ‘scam’ – Kanye West

West donned the ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt at a fashion show in Paris on Monday, and declared on Instagram a day later that the Black Lives Matter movement was “a scam.” Amid pushback from liberal pundits and his fellow celebrities, West told Fox News host Tucker Carlson: “The answer to why I wrote ‘White Lives Matter’ on a shirt is because they do. It’s the obvious thing.”

After West told Carlson that he viewed Donald Trump’s Jewish son-in-law, Jared Kushner, as the former president’s “handler,” the Anti-Defamation League weighed in on Friday, calling the rapper’s behavior “deeply troubling, dangerous, and antisemitic.”

“There is no excuse for his propagating of white supremacist slogans and classic antisemitism about Jewish power, especially with the platform he has,” the organization declared.

Top stories

RT Features

Ukraine is preparing a law on full control over the media, as the last vestiges of press freedom disappear in Kiev
Ukraine is preparing a law on full control over the media, as the last vestiges of press freedom disappear in Kiev FEATURE
Will Lebanon and Israel go to war over their maritime border dispute?
Will Lebanon and Israel go to war over their maritime border dispute? FEATURE
It's no secret that the West is trying to overthrow the Russian government – John Bolton was just saying it out loud
It's no secret that the West is trying to overthrow the Russian government – John Bolton was just saying it out loud FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Push, prod, react? Benjamin Abelow, author of how the West brought war to Ukraine
0:00
28:17
CrossTalk: No negotiations
0:00
24:39
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies