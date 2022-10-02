icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Oct, 2022 14:38
HomeGames & Culture

Star Wars actor asks to help Ukraine with drones

Hollywood star Mark Hamill has been recruited to raise money for the Ukrainian military
Star Wars actor asks to help Ukraine with drones
Actor Mark Hamill attends a film premiere in Hollywood, California, 2019. © Rich Fury / Getty Images / AFP

Top stories

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill has urged the world to help Ukraine acquire a bigger fleet of drones during its conflict with Russia.

“Ukraine needs drones. They have some drones, but not nearly as many as the Russians,” the actor who played Luke Skywalker in the films told the BBC on Sunday. 

Hamill revealed on Thursday that he had become an ambassador for United24, a platform set up by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to raise funds for the country’s military. The actor is focusing on helping to bring in donations for the Army of Drones, a project aimed at assisting Kiev in procuring surveillance UAVs, according to its website.

The actor tweeted that he was “honored” by his new role. In the Sunday interview, Hamill said that Zelensky, himself a former comedian and actor, made references to the space saga while discussing the conflict.

Benedict Cumberbatch promises to accommodate Ukrainian refugees
Read more
Benedict Cumberbatch promises to accommodate Ukrainian refugees

“I mean, Star Wars was always a fairytale for children and fairytales are morality tales of good versus evil, where good is clearly defined, evil is clearly defined,” Hamill said.

“And it’s not hard to extrapolate an evil empire with Russia invading a sovereign nation.”

“I feel a great responsibility to try and do everything I can to further the Ukrainian cause,” he said.

During a video chat with Hamill on Thursday, Zelensky thanked the actor for his support. “The light will surely defeat the darkness. That is what I believe, and so do our people,” Zelensky said, according to his office.

Top stories

RT Features

Syria was a rehearsal for the struggle between Russia and the West in Ukraine: Here's why they are very different conflicts
Syria was a rehearsal for the struggle between Russia and the West in Ukraine: Here's why they are very different conflicts FEATURE
‘I can’t imagine our future differently’: Donbass residents explain why they voted to join Russia
‘I can’t imagine our future differently’: Donbass residents explain why they voted to join Russia FEATURE
Ukraine has taken in at least $100 million in crypto donations this year, but what have officials in Kiev done with the money?
Ukraine has taken in at least $100 million in crypto donations this year, but what have officials in Kiev done with the money? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Wars in wars? Rakesh Sharma, retired Indian lieutenant general
0:00
28:44
CrossTalk: Upping the ante
0:00
24:49
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies