5 Sep, 2022 17:49
Chris Rock dismisses Will Smith’s ‘hostage video’ apology

“He hit me over a bullsh*t joke” said the Oscars host during his stand-up act
US comedian Chris Rock. © AFP / SUZANNE CORDEIRO

Chris Rock has for the first time spoken at length about Will Smith’s public apology for the infamous Oscars incident where he slapped the comedian across the face over a joke.

During a stand-up show alongside Dave Chappelle at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday, Rock said “f*ck your hostage video,” in response to Smith’s apology, Deadline reports. When asked by Chapelle if the notorious slap hurt, Rock replied by saying: “Yes, that sh*t hurt. He played Ali. I can’t even play Floyd Mayweather.”

He added that “the motherf**ker hit me over a bulls**t joke - the nicest joke I ever told,” referring to his comparison of Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith to GI Jane, in light of her shaven head.

Speaking about his own experience of on-stage assault, Chappelle noted that he didn’t know how he would have responded if he was slapped by Will Smith, but said he was certain the actor would not have “enjoyed the rest of his night” at the awards show.

Chapelle also told the audience at a show in Liverpool that Smith “did the impression of a perfect person for 30 years, and he ripped his mask off and showed us he was as ugly as the rest of us.” 

Nevertheless, Rock insisted that he was not a victim, noting that he was back to work as usual the day after the incident.

In his apology, Smith noted that he had reached out to Rock following the Oscars incident but that the comedian was “not ready to talk.”

“So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you,” said Smith, who resigned from the Academy following the incident and was subsequently banned from attending the Oscars for ten years.

