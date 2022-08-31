icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
31 Aug, 2022 14:18
Prominent actress accused of discrediting Russian Army

Kristina Asmus allegedly fueled “a negative attitude towards” the military operation in Ukraine, the authorities say
Kristina Asmus © Sefa Karacan / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Popular Russian actress and media personality Kristina Asmus is facing a court case over an alleged attempt to discredit the Russian Armed Forces amid the ongoing conflict between Moscow and Kiev.

According to RIA Novosti, the Tverskoy District Court of Moscow has registered a case against the actress. The exact details of the case against Asmus are unclear. According to Valeria Uvarova, Asmus’ representative, she had not even heard about the accusations before.

According to the court’s press service, as quoted by RBK business newspaper, Asmus “posted a text publication on social media fueling a negative attitude towards the ongoing military operation.”

While it is unclear which post led to the case being filed, on February 24, when the military offensive in Ukraine started, Asmus wrote on Instagram: “Fear and pain. Please stop all this. No to war.”

If found guilty, the actress will have to pay a fine of between 30,000 to 50,000 rubles ($500-800). The court hearing is set to take place on September 6.

Kristina Asmus is a TV and theatre actress, primarily known for her role in ‘Interns’, a Russian sitcom that many critics compare to the American series ‘Scrubs’.

In early March, Russia’s parliament approved a law that imposes a hefty fine or even a prison sentence of up to 15 years for intentionally spreading false information about its armed forces.

