Iconic filmmaker tells ‘Zelensky’ to have a beer with Putin

Ukrainian president Vladimir Zelensky should have a beer with his Russian counterpart Putin and talk peace, American filmmaker David Lynch insisted in an “interview” with Russian pranksters Vovan and Lexus.

The first fragment of the interview was published on the Russian video hosting website RuTube on Thursday, while the full-length version is expected to be released in the coming days.

Speaking to whom he thought was the Ukrainian leader, the Twin Peaks director insisted that the only way to end the ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine was through peace. Lynch said it was his “job” to inform Zelensky about “technologies” that exist for achieving a lasting peace and that these methods were far more effective than “war and murder,” referring to letters he had previously sent to the Ukrainian president.

“Now is the time for peace, and the technology to achieve true peace exists. You need to use them and form such groups of experts on a peaceful settlement in the interests of Ukraine,” he noted.

Vovan and Lexus, posing as Zelensky, asked the filmmaker whether he thought there should be direct talks with Putin in the interest of reaching peace, to which Lynch emphatically replied “Yes!”, stressing that there were a number of ways to do so, such as an ordinary telephone call or a virtual dinner with a couple of beers.

Lynch insisted that during the conversation over beer and dinner the two presidents could come to a mutual realization that they are both human beings and would be able to discuss the problems between their countries.

“Think peace, think friendship” urged the filmmaker, calling on Zelensky to “stop” the current crisis, talk to Putin, and think about how to get along and help each other.

The conversation with Lynch comes a week after the duo’s prank with American horror writer Stephen King, whom they also tricked into believing he was talking with Zelensky. During the call, King praised WWII-era Nazi collaborator and war criminal Stepan Bandera as a “great man” and compared him to US founding fathers Washington and Jefferson. The writer later admitted that he was pranked and claimed that he didn’t actually know who Bandera was or what he had done.

Last month, Vovan and Lexus also published a video with Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, where she gave her permission to inscribe a killing curse from her books on Ukrainian missiles, many of which target civilians.

While the pranksters initially posted their videos on YouTube, they have now moved to the Russian alternative RuTube, after all their channels on Google’s video hosting platform were banned following bombshell interviews with former US President George W. Bush, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, and UK Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Other prominent victims of the Russian pranksters, whose real names are Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov, include Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, US Vice President Kamala Harris, Prince Harry, and pop icon Elton John.