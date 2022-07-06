Rock legend collapses on stage

Legendary rock star Carlos Santana collapsed on stage during a show near Detroit, Michigan on Tuesday. Around an hour into his concert, he needed medical attention.

Videos shared on social media show the musician passing out at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston. Santana was treated on-site and was eventually taken offstage as he waved to fans.

🚨BREAKING NEWS… Famed guitarist Carlos Santana passed out on stage tonight during a Michigan concert and has been hospitalized. Early reports this may be due to heat exhaustion & dehydration. #CarlosSantana#BreakingNews#Santanapic.twitter.com/im2iDgNiHc — Steve Norris (@SteveNorrisTV) July 6, 2022

According to a statement from his manager, Michael Vrionis, the 74-year-old guitarist experienced heat exhaustion and dehydration, but is now “doing well.” He was taken to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston for observation. His next show, which was scheduled for July 6, has been postponed to a later date.

Carlos Santana waved to clapping fans as he’s helped off the stage pic.twitter.com/YA55N4QCZe — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 6, 2022

Last year, Santana had to cancel some of his concerts while he recovered from an unscheduled heart procedure. “I’m going to be taking time off for a little bit to make sure that I replenish and rest,” he said at the time.

Carlos Santana pioneered a fusion of rock and roll, Latin American jazz, blues, and Afro-Cuban rhythms.