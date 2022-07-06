icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Jul, 2022 07:37
Rock legend collapses on stage

Grammy Award-winning guitarist Carlos Santana suffered from heat exhaustion and dehydration
FILE PHOTO: Carlos Santana and friends and Rob Thomas perform live during The WE LOVE NYC: The Homecoming Concert in New York © Global Look Press / Niyi Fote via www.imago-images.d

Legendary rock star Carlos Santana collapsed on stage during a show near Detroit, Michigan on Tuesday. Around an hour into his concert, he needed medical attention.

Videos shared on social media show the musician passing out at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston. Santana was treated on-site and was eventually taken offstage as he waved to fans.

According to a statement from his manager, Michael Vrionis, the 74-year-old guitarist experienced heat exhaustion and dehydration, but is now “doing well.” He was taken to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston for observation. His next show, which was scheduled for July 6, has been postponed to a later date. 

Last year, Santana had to cancel some of his concerts while he recovered from an unscheduled heart procedure. “I’m going to be taking time off for a little bit to make sure that I replenish and rest,” he said at the time.

Carlos Santana pioneered a fusion of rock and roll, Latin American jazz, blues, and Afro-Cuban rhythms. 

