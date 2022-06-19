icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Jun, 2022 19:12
HomeGames & Culture

Oscar-winning screenwriter arrested

Paul Haggis was detained in Italy and is accused of sexually assaulting a woman
Oscar-winning screenwriter arrested
FILE PHOTO: Paul Haggis attends the world premiere of "Spielberg", during the 55th New York Film Festival in New York City, October 5, 2017 © AP / Evan Agostini

Top stories

Canadian screenwriter and director Paul Haggis has been arrested in the southern Italian town of Ostuni and charged with sexual assault and causing aggravated injury to an unidentified woman. Haggis, whose work on ‘Crash’ and ‘Million Dollar Baby’ earned him two academy awards, has already been accused of rape and sexual misconduct by multiple women.

According to Italian press reports cited by Variety, Haggis was arrested on Sunday while in Ostini for an upcoming film festival. Italian journalist Silvia Bizio, who is organizing the festival, confirmed to Variety that the Canadian director had been arrested, and that the festival would be “completely taking its distance” from him.

The alleged victim was described by prosecutors in the nearby city of Brindisi as “foreign,” or non-Italian. According to a police report cited by Variety, Haggis raped the woman before driving her to Papola Casale airport and leaving her there in “precarious physical and psychological conditions.” 

Reverence and revulsion: The problematic case of Roman Polanski
Read more
Reverence and revulsion: The problematic case of Roman Polanski

The woman alerted airport authorities and was given first aid before being taken to a hospital. She was interviewed by police and filed charges against the Canadian director. 

Haggis wrote ‘Million Dollar Baby’ and wrote, directed and produced ‘Crash’, both of which were released in 2004. He received an Oscar for his work on each movie, and has also received two Emmy Awards and seven Gemini Awards.

In 2017, Haggis was accused of raping a publicist five years previously. He attempted to counter-sue the woman, but his bid failed and he is still awaiting a trial date for the alleged rape. Publicity surrounding the civil lawsuit led to three additional women coming forward with similar accusations.

Haggis was a member of the Church of Scientology for 35 years, before leaving the organization in 2009. Leah Rimini, a fellow ex-Scientologist, suggested in 2018 that the church may have been behind the accusations. Rimini’s claim was denied by both the church and the women accusing Haggis.

Variety wrote that it has reached out to Haggis’ representatives for comment.

Top stories

RT Features

'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines
'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines FEATURE
Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher
Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher FEATURE
How Russian troops confronted NATO forces in Yugoslavia, in a significant post-Soviet first
How Russian troops confronted NATO forces in Yugoslavia, in a significant post-Soviet first FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Monsoon of crises? Ahilan Kadirgamar, political economist & senior lecturer at the University of Jaffna
0:00
28:16
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Walk back?
0:00
28:1
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies