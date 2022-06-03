icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Jun, 2022 13:19
HomeGames & Culture

Campaign to boot Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 gains momentum

The online petition has hit its target of 4.5 million signatures after the actress lost the case against ex-husband Johnny Depp
Campaign to boot Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 gains momentum
Amber Heard during a defamation trial in Fairfax, Virginia, US, June 1, 2022. Evelyn Hockstein / AFP

Top stories

A Change.org petition to remove Amber Heard from the upcoming film ‘Aquaman 2’ reached its target of 4.5 million signatures on Thursday, a day after ex-husband Johnny Depp won the high-profile defamation case against her. The former spouses accused each other of domestic abuse.

The petition argues that, after the couple’s divorce in 2017, Heard “systematically crusaded to ruin Depp in Hollywood” and spread lies about him.

The actress was described in the petition as “a known and proven domestic abuser.” Its target has now been set to 6 million.

‘Jury gave me my life back’ – Johnny Depp
Read more
‘Jury gave me my life back’ – Johnny Depp

Depp argued in a Virginia court that Heard defamed him by describing herself as the victim of domestic violence in a 2018 op-ed published in the Washington Post. On Wednesday, the jury ruled that three passages from the op-ed were defamatory and awarded Depp $15 million in damages, and Heard $2 million in a countersuit.

After Heard had made her allegations public, Depp was dropped from the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film franchise, in which he portrayed Captain Jack Sparrow. He was also forced to leave the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

The role of evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald, previously played by Depp, was recast with Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen for the third film in the series, which premiered in April.

Heard also claimed that the controversy surrounding her relationship with Depp cost her sponsorship deals and movie opportunities. In 2020, she dismissed calls to boot her from the role of Mera in Aquaman 2 as “paid campaigns on social media” that have “no basis in reality.” The film will be released in March 2023.

Heard’s legal team promised to appeal this week’s verdict.

Top stories

RT Features

Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia?
Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia? FEATURE
The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places
The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places FEATURE
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: ‘Sanctions, more sanctions’
0:00
24:57
CrossTalk on Ukraine: What’s the goal?
0:00
25:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies