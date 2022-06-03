Campaign to boot Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 gains momentum

A Change.org petition to remove Amber Heard from the upcoming film ‘Aquaman 2’ reached its target of 4.5 million signatures on Thursday, a day after ex-husband Johnny Depp won the high-profile defamation case against her. The former spouses accused each other of domestic abuse.

The petition argues that, after the couple’s divorce in 2017, Heard “systematically crusaded to ruin Depp in Hollywood” and spread lies about him.

The actress was described in the petition as “a known and proven domestic abuser.” Its target has now been set to 6 million.

Depp argued in a Virginia court that Heard defamed him by describing herself as the victim of domestic violence in a 2018 op-ed published in the Washington Post. On Wednesday, the jury ruled that three passages from the op-ed were defamatory and awarded Depp $15 million in damages, and Heard $2 million in a countersuit.

After Heard had made her allegations public, Depp was dropped from the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film franchise, in which he portrayed Captain Jack Sparrow. He was also forced to leave the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

The role of evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald, previously played by Depp, was recast with Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen for the third film in the series, which premiered in April.

Heard also claimed that the controversy surrounding her relationship with Depp cost her sponsorship deals and movie opportunities. In 2020, she dismissed calls to boot her from the role of Mera in Aquaman 2 as “paid campaigns on social media” that have “no basis in reality.” The film will be released in March 2023.

Heard’s legal team promised to appeal this week’s verdict.