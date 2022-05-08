 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 May, 2022 20:55
HomeGames & Culture

Cannes Film Festival bans Russian journalists – media

The yearly cinema festival has already banned anyone linked to the Russian government
Cannes Film Festival bans Russian journalists – media
People walk past the Palais des Festivals and the official poster of the 66th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 14, 2013 © AFP / Alberto Pizzoli

Top stories

Russian journalists have claimed that they were denied press accreditation to the Cannes Film Festival, and festival organizers have said only outlets in line with their “position concerning the situation in Ukraine” will be allowed to come to the upcoming event.

In an article published by The Wrap on Sunday, two Russian journalists said that while they had been accredited by the festival in the past, they were denied this year. They said that Cannes press chief Agnes Leroy told them that organizers had been “waiting for things to get better” in Ukraine before deciding on accrediting Russians, and ultimately refused.

“We approved only the medias that are in line with the Festival’s position concerning the situation in Ukraine,” Leroy told The Wrap, without commenting on whether any Russian journalists had been approved or denied their press passes.

Cannes opener renamed after Ukraine’s protest
Read more
Cannes opener renamed after Ukraine’s protest

The festival’s policy on Ukraine was released in March, and stated that until the conflict there is resolved in a manner “that will satisfy the Ukrainian people, it has been decided that we will not welcome official Russian delegations nor accept the presence of anyone linked to the Russian government.”

One Russian journalist who has previously covered Cannes claimed on Twitter that despite running an independent outlet with no ties to the Russian government, her application has been ignored. 

The news comes as Russians are banned from participating in artistic, cultural, and sporting events and performances throughout the Western world. French director Michel Hazanavicius announced last month that he had renamed his zombie comedy ‘Z’, which is set to premiere during opening night at the Cannes. The letter ‘Z’ has become associated with the Russian military as it - and the letters ‘O’, ‘V’ and ‘A’ - have been daubed onto tanks and military vehicles used in the Ukraine operation.

Along with Cannes, the Berlinale and the Venice Film Festival have also banned official Russian delegations or filmmakers they say are linked with the Russian government. 

Top stories

RT Features

'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre
'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre FEATURE
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine FEATURE
71 years of RFE/RL: How the CIA-founded American state run media outlet survived the Soviet collapse to fight Cold War 2.0
71 years of RFE/RL: How the CIA-founded American state run media outlet survived the Soviet collapse to fight Cold War 2.0 FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Nyet to Russia? Tamas Krausz, Professor of Russian History at Eotvos Lorand University of Sciences in Budapest
0:00
28:25
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Ever more escalation
0:00
25:10
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies