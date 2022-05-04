 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 May, 2022 14:10
HomeGames & Culture

Dave Chappelle attacked onstage

The comedian was tackled while performing at Netflix’s comedy festival
Dave Chappelle attacked onstage
Comedian Dave Chappelle. © Getty Images / Fred Watkins

Top stories

US comedian and actor Dave Chappelle was tackled to the ground by an unidentified individual while performing on Tuesday night at ‘Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival’ in Los Angeles.

Security reacted by cornering the man and allegedly beating him up. Later, the suspect was arrested and hospitalized with multiple injuries. He was reportedly armed with a replica gun that could eject a knife blade, but it remains unclear whether the attacker intended to use it. His motives are also unknown.

Are these the death throes of cancel culture? READ MORE: Are these the death throes of cancel culture?

Following the attack, Chappelle appeared unhurt and continued his performance. He commented on the incident, saying, “It was a trans man.” The joke was a reference to the controversy surrounding his comments on the transgender community. Last year, the comedian faced backlash for stating that “gender is a fact.”

Later on in the show, comedian Chris Rock, who had performed earlier in the evening, came on stage to support his colleague. “Was that Will Smith?” he joked, referencing the incident that took place last month at the Academy Awards ceremony, when Will Smith slapped Rock on stage during his performance for making a joke about the actor’s wife.

Both of these incidents have raised concerns about the safety of comedians performing onstage, given the old narrative that no comedian should be punished for his jokes or opinions. Some have suggested live audiences have forgotten how to behave in public due to a long Covid lockdown.

Top stories

RT Features

'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre
'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre FEATURE
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine FEATURE
71 years of RFE/RL: How the CIA-founded American state run media outlet survived the Soviet collapse to fight Cold War 2.0
71 years of RFE/RL: How the CIA-founded American state run media outlet survived the Soviet collapse to fight Cold War 2.0 FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Who’s winning?
0:00
25:32
Lured to the precipice? Madhav Nalapat, director of geopolitics & international relations at Manipal University
0:00
30:6
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies