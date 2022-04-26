 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Apr, 2022 17:09
HomeGames & Culture

WATCH Alec Baldwin brandishing revolver before fatal shooting

Video footage released by law enforcement shows Baldwin pointing the gun at a camera before the death of a cinematographer
WATCH Alec Baldwin brandishing revolver before fatal shooting
FILE PHOTO: Alec Baldwin attends the 2019 PEN America Literary Gala In New York, May 21, 2019 © AP / Evan Agostini

Top stories

Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office has released a tranche of videos from the movie set where a gun held by actor Alec Baldwin discharged, killing a cinematographer and wounding the film’s director. One video shows Baldwin drawing the revolver and apparently firing it at a camera.

Shot on the set of ‘Rust’ in New Mexico last October, the footage shows Baldwin sitting in a church pew, dressed in a Western costume. He slips his hand inside his jacket and draws a revolver, pointing it toward the camera. Baldwin appears to fire the unloaded weapon in the footage.

Later, during that same scene, a live round was discharged from Baldwin’s gun. The bullet killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza. Baldwin has stated that he did not pull the trigger, and he has not been charged with a criminal offense.

The Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating how live rounds found their way into the gun, which was supposed to contain blanks. In a separate video released on Monday, Souza can be seen talking to police from a hospital bed after the shooting.

“I remember the armorer handed the actor a gun. I don’t know if she said it was cold or clean… but she handed him the gun and then there was a bang, a louder bang,” Souza said, with ‘cold or clean’ being a reference to an unloaded weapon, and the ‘louder bang’ in comparison to a weapon containing blanks.

Back in October, a witness to the shooting told gossip site Hollywood 411 that a shocked Baldwin asked why he was handed a “hot gun” – one containing ammunition – after the incident.

Husband of cinematographer shot by Alec Baldwin speaks in first TV interview
Read more
Husband of cinematographer shot by Alec Baldwin speaks in first TV interview

Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has since sued the set’s ammo supplier, accusing the company of mixing up live and blank rounds. It remains unclear whether Gutierrez-Reed or another crew member announced that the gun was ‘hot’ or ‘cold’, and whether all involved understood that ‘hot’ typically implies a weapon loaded with either blanks or live rounds.

According to multiple accounts, cast members had complained about the unsafe handling of firearms on set before the fatal shooting.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department turned over a portion of its investigation to the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office in Santa Fe.

“The investigation is not complete,” District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said in a statement. “The Sheriff’s office is still awaiting essential reports and will not be completing their investigation until those reports have been submitted. Once we receive the completed investigation and conduct a thorough and deliberate review of all evidence, a criminal charging decision will be made.”

While Baldwin is not yet facing criminal charges, New Mexico’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau issued a $136,793 fine to the movie’s production company last week for failing to implement adequate firearms safety procedures on set. Hutchins’ husband has also filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin and the movie’s producers.

Top stories

RT Features

Bloodshed in Transnistria: A brutal precedent of a post-Soviet war 20 years before Ukraine
Bloodshed in Transnistria: A brutal precedent of a post-Soviet war 20 years before Ukraine FEATURE
A clash of worldviews: What’s shaping the Macron-Le Pen presidential stand-off?
A clash of worldviews: What’s shaping the Macron-Le Pen presidential stand-off? FEATURE
The inside story of the prison known as Britain’s Gitmo
The inside story of the prison known as Britain’s Gitmo FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Sinking & drowning? Wang Wen, Executive Dean of the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies
0:00
29:26
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: No to peace?
0:00
26:9
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies