Zelensky’s comedy series returns to Netflix

Netflix has announced that Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s satirical comedy series ‘Servant of the People’, which had been available from 2017-2021, is once again available for streaming in the US.

‘Servant of the People’ follows a teacher (played by Zelensky) who unexpectedly becomes president after his rant against corruption goes viral on social media. The show became central to Zelensky’s political career, as after filming the series for three seasons, he decided to run for president in real life in 2019, forming a new political party named after the show.

The show has been licensed by Swedish television group Eccho Rights, which said in a statement announcing the show’s return to market that, “The series is a comedy but also an important document of where Zelensky comes from.”

“His fictional president is a normal man, who grows into his role as a heroic and adored leader,” said Eccho managing partner Nicola Soderlund. “While the real-world scenario facing Zelensky and the Ukrainian people is far more grim and appalling than the comedy of the series, there are obvious parallels with the real-world situation, and ‘Servant of the People’ is a fascinating, important and historic piece of television.”

The announcement comes ahead of Zelensky’s planned address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, as he has become at the center of international attention amid the ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine.