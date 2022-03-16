 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Mar, 2022 17:08
HomeGames & Culture

Zelensky’s comedy series returns to Netflix

‘Servant of the People’, which launched the Ukrainian president’s political career, is available on Netflix once again
Zelensky’s comedy series returns to Netflix
'Servant of the People' (2015-2019) Dir: Alexey Kiryushchenko © Kvartal 95 Studio

Top stories

Netflix has announced that Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s satirical comedy series ‘Servant of the People’, which had been available from 2017-2021, is once again available for streaming in the US.

‘Servant of the People’ follows a teacher (played by Zelensky) who unexpectedly becomes president after his rant against corruption goes viral on social media. The show became central to Zelensky’s political career, as after filming the series for three seasons, he decided to run for president in real life in 2019, forming a new political party named after the show.

The show has been licensed by Swedish television group Eccho Rights, which said in a statement announcing the show’s return to market that, “The series is a comedy but also an important document of where Zelensky comes from.”

“His fictional president is a normal man, who grows into his role as a heroic and adored leader,” said Eccho managing partner Nicola Soderlund. “While the real-world scenario facing Zelensky and the Ukrainian people is far more grim and appalling than the comedy of the series, there are obvious parallels with the real-world situation, and ‘Servant of the People’ is a fascinating, important and historic piece of television.”

The announcement comes ahead of Zelensky’s planned address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, as he has become at the center of international attention amid the ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Top stories

RT Features

Volunteers helping Donbass refugees shine a light on the human cost of war
Volunteers helping Donbass refugees shine a light on the human cost of war FEATUREExclusive
Under the Wolfsangel: The uncomfortable truth about radical ideologies in Ukraine
Under the Wolfsangel: The uncomfortable truth about radical ideologies in Ukraine FEATURE
How liberty-infringing facial recognition threatens you every day
How liberty-infringing facial recognition threatens you every day FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Russia-Ukraine war happened ‘by design’ + What would a NATO-Russia nuclear war look like? (E1120)
0:00
26:56
CrossTalk: NATO’s failure
0:00
25:45
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies