11 Mar, 2022 09:50
Disney working to halt all business in Russia

The Walt Disney Company is taking steps to suspend all operations in Russia in light of conflict in Ukraine
© Getty Images / Pavlo Gonchar

The Walt Disney Company has announced further measures in response to the ongoing military conflict in Ukraine. Last week the company suspended release plans in Russia for any new movies, but now it has decided to wrap up all its other operations, including its consumer product brands and its cruise port in St. Petersburg.

A Disney spokesperson detailed the decision in a statement, saying: “Given the unrelenting assault on Ukraine and the escalating humanitarian crisis, we are taking steps to pause all other businesses in Russia. This includes content and product licensing, Disney Cruise Line activities, National Geographic magazine and tours, local content productions and linear channels. Some of those business activities we can and will pause immediately. Others – such as linear channels and some content and product licensing – will take time given contractual complexities.”

The statement went on to say that Disney’s staff based in Russia will continue to be employed during this pause.

Read more
“Even as we pause these businesses, we remain committed to our dedicated colleagues in Russia, who will remain employed. And we continue to work with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other much-needed assistance to refugees.”

Disney joins a cascade of major brands and companies that have decided to indefinitely suspend their operations in Russia in the wake of the military conflict in Ukraine. Other media companies who have pulled out of the country so far include Amazon, Netflix and WarnerMedia, with most major film studios announcing they would no longer release their films to the Russian market and consumer and tech companies like Microsoft, Apple, McDonald’s, Coca-Cola and Ikea have all decided to suspend sales in the country.

