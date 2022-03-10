 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Mar, 2022 16:48
YouTube censors Ukraine documentary featuring Oliver Stone

The 2016 ‘Ukraine on Fire’ film has been removed from the Google-owned video-hosting website
Ukraine on Fire by Igor Lopatonok, 2016. © Another Way Productions

The 2016 Ukraine on Fire’ documentary, which features filmmaker Oliver Stone and chronicles the tumultuous modern history of the country, has been removed by YouTube for being in violation of its guidelines.

The film’s director, Ukrainian filmmaker Igor Lopatonok claims that YouTube representatives informed him that the documentary was taken down for featuring “violent or graphic content,” but did not explain why it had never run into any problems before, despite being hosted on the platform for the past six years.

Lopatonok has taken to Twitter to urge people who enjoyed the film to download it and “post it everywhere.”

Free-speech-orientated platforms such as Odysee and Rumble were quick to pick up on YouTube’s act of censorship and have since been promoting the film on their websites

‘Ukraine on Fire’ chronicles the events of the Euromaidan - a wave of demonstrations and civil unrest that gripped Kiev in November 2013, and explores what led up to the armed coup which ousted then-president Viktor Yanukovich and launched the country into an eight-year-long conflict with the eastern regions of Ukraine.

The documentary is currently available on a number of platforms, including Vimeo, Amazon, Rumble and Odysee.

